UAB coach Bill Clark may think back to a time when the school president stood before the Blazers, in the middle of a dilapidated — to put it mildly — football building, and told them their team had no future.
UAB was cutting football, the players were out of a sport, at least at UAB, and Clark — just one year after taking over the Blazers — was out of a job.
Fast forward almost seven years, and times and circumstances have changed.
After the city of Birmingham, UAB alumni and fans, the Blazers themselves and Clark stoked a revival of UAB football, the Blazers will reach a major milestone Saturday.
Protective Stadium, the $175 million, 45,000-seat stadium adjacent to the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center, makes its debut when the Blazers host Liberty.
“We could be up here all day just talking about all the reasons it's special for our program,” Clark said this week. “You know the history of what's happened to us.
“To bring the program back and really having the dream of building the stadium for our city … it was truly a team effort.”
A synopsis is in order.
Clark came to UAB in 2014 and, in his first season, led the Blazers to bowl eligibility and a 6-6 record, their best since 2004. Average attendance more than doubled to 21,841 per game at aging, crumbling Legion Field.
Enthusiasm and optimism abounded.
But, within a week of the end of the regular season, UAB president Ray Watts announced the school would no longer field a team.
Reaction was immediate.
Within six months, after a sizable fundraising effort, Watts reversed course and announced that football would return.
A year later, UAB started construction on a new football operations center that replaced the very building where Watts publicly leveled the team.
The Blazers, after a two-year hiatus and with Clark still the coach, returned to the field in 2017. A year later, UAB won the Conference USA championship.
In 2019, a bigger step took place when site work began on Protective Stadium.
“We worked for it. We worked our tails off for it, the people of Birmingham and everybody that's been a part of it,” offensive lineman Colby Ragland said.
“We're grateful and we're thankful. We want to go out there and continue to make everybody proud.”
The Blazers (3-1) have enjoyed four winning seasons, three division titles, two league championships and three bowl trips in the four years since their return.
"We joke around all the time that maybe one day they will turn it into a movie,” Ragland said. “Now to add icing on the cake, a new stadium.”
Saturday will go beyond just being another game.
“This is such a great story because so many different groups had to come together to make this stadium happen,” Clark said. “A lot of people said it would never happen and then to see it where it's at … it just really is that special.
“For all the things we all had to go through to make it happen, I'm really excited."
