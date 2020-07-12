The level of uncertainty surrounding college football this fall is difficult for many fans of the game to imagine.
For Asa Martin and Antonio Robinson, however, it’s more like “here we go again.”
Martin and Robinson were star running backs at Austin. When they finished their time as Black Bears after the 2017 season, they each appeared to be a sure thing for college football success.
After two years, it hasn’t happened yet. Now both are at new schools looking to reboot. They have their fingers crossed that the COVOID-19 pandemic won’t stop that.
Martin signed with Auburn and played in five games as a freshman. He then transferred to Miami and then again to Memphis a few months later.
“I never expected all this to happen,” Martin said. “It’s been crazy, but I still have my goal. That’s to play in the NFL and to be able to help my family.”
Robinson signed with Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina. He redshirted his first season. In his second season last fall, he never stepped on the field. In December, he transferred to Alabama A&M.
“I probably went to Coastal with the wrong attitude,” Robinson said. “I’m excited about a brand new start. I think A&M is the perfect place for me.”
Talented duo
In the history of Austin football, there have been many talented running backs. Martin and Robinson rate among the best.
Martin found the spotlight early when he played in middle school at Cedar Ridge. In his sophomore season at Austin, he rushed for 1,374 yards and 12 touchdowns. He then transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for this junior season.
Robinson’s big break came when Martin headed to Florida. He took advantage of the opportunity with 1,391 yards and 21 touchdowns in his junior season.
When Martin returned to Austin for his senior season in 2017, there was some question if there would be enough carries for the two. Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins had a plan that made it work.
Martin rushed for 2,228 yards and 33 touchdowns. That earned him the state’s Mr. Football honor. Robinson bettered his junior numbers with 1,597 yards and 22 touchdowns.
The combined numbers of the four seasons for the tandem was 6,590 yards rushing and 88 touchdowns.
Two constants in that stretch were great blocking by their teammates and winning for the Black Bears. The 2017 senior class left Austin with 32 wins in three seasons. That included two region championships and eight playoff wins.
The final game for the 2017 seniors was a classic. It was in the third round of the Class 6A playoffs against Pinson Valley, led by current Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. The Indians handed Austin its first loss of the year in overtime, 51-50.
Martin rushed for 379 yards and three touchdowns. Robinson rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
Pinson Valley went on to win the Class 6A state championship.
Road to Memphis
Getting to Memphis from Decatur via Auburn and Miami seems like a long way out of the way, but that was Martin's route.
Coming out of Austin he was a four-star recruit rated as the No. 6 player in Alabama and the No. 9 running back in the country. He arrived at Auburn with opportunity to play as a freshman.
Under then new NCAA rules, players are allowed to play in four games without losing a season of eligibility. Martin did play in four. He totaled 57 yards rushing on 13 carries with two receptions for 39 yards.
Then there was a question about his participation in a fifth game against Arkansas. Martin was sent in the game for one play. A delay of game penalty was called. Martin was then pulled from the game before the next play. That was enough to count as participation. Add that to the other four games he played in, and it was goodbye redshirt season.
“That one play wasted a whole season of eligibility, and I wasn’t happy about that,” Martin said.
Soon after Auburn finished the regular season with a 52-21 loss to Alabama, Martin placed his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal. On Dec. 22, Martin announced he was transferring to Miami to play for former Georgia head coach Mark Richt. Eight days later, Richt retired and Manny Diaz was named head coach.
“Looking back, I wished I had stayed at Auburn at least through spring practice,” Martin said. “That would have probably been the smart thing to do.”
Martin started spring practice at Miami, but on the second day broke the fibula in his left leg. The break required surgery.
“I wasn’t happy at Miami before the break,” Martin said. “The entire coaching staff had changed. The coaches I went there to play for were all gone.”
Last August, Martin announced he was transferring to Memphis. Last fall he was the scout team running back for head coach Mike Norvell’s Tigers.
“I used that as an opportunity to show the coaches what I could do,” Martin said. “I think I made an impression.”
Memphis went 12-2 and represented the American Athletic Conference in the Cotton Bowl, where Penn State beat the Tigers, 53-39.
Three weeks before the game, Norvell was named head coach at Florida State. Assistant coach Ryan Silverfield was promoted to head coach.
The coaching change meant that in two years of college football, Martin (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) has had five head coaches.
“I sure didn’t see that coming,” Martin said. “That’s not how I planned it, but I feel like I’m where I should be now.”
Closer to home
The recruiting game was new to Robinson when he went from unknown to star early in his junior season at Austin. His power along with his track-star speed attracted several colleges.
“Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Memphis and Central Florida were the main four that made offers,” Robinson said. “When it got closer to the (December) signing day, they all wanted me to commit. I waited too long to make a decision.”
Those four schools went in different directions, and Robinson was left with an offer from Coastal Carolina, which he accepted.
“I had people telling me to wait and see what happened (with the February signing day),” Robinson said, “but I didn’t want to wait.”
Joe Moglia was the Coastal Carolina head coach when Robinson signed with the Chanticleers. He had taken a medical sabbatical during the 2017 season.
In 2018, Robinson took a redshirt during his freshman season. Coastal went 5-7 and Moglia missed more time due to health reasons.
In January of 2019, Coastal promoted offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell to head coach. The Chanticleers finished 5-7 again last fall. Robinson never entered a game.
“The offense was completely different from what we ran at Austin,” Robinson said. “It wasn’t easy for me to learn. Things just didn’t work out.”
Shortly after the season ended, Robinson along with over 20 other teammates placed their names in the transfer portal.
“Coach (Kinte) Welch at Austin let A&M know I was looking for a new school.” Robinson said. “I visited the campus and really like the coaches. I got my lucky No. 7 that I wore at Austin. I’m really happy.”
Connell Maynor is entering his third season as head coach at Alabama A&M. The Bulldogs went 6-5 in 2018 and 7-5 in 2019. Last season, A&M’s rushing attack totaled 1,873 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Because Robinson (6-1, 192) is transferring from an NCAA Division I FBS school to a NCAA Division I FCS school, he is automatically eligible to play this season. He enrolled at A&M in December and participated in spring practice before it ended when school was closed.
“I used quarantine as an opportunity to get better,” Robinson said. “I feel like I’m faster and stronger.”
During the quarantine, Robinson, Martin and some other former Austin players have met at Wilson Morgan Park to work out.
“We talk about what we’ve been through,” Robinson said. “It hasn’t been easy. I know we’re both ready to get to play some football.”
