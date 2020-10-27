Football fans who remember Reddy Steward when he played at Austin know the former Black Bear had a nose for making big plays.
Now, Steward is doing it for the Troy Trojans. On Saturday, the sophomore defensive back returned a pass interception 35 yards for a touchdown against Georgia State.
The score put Troy up 14-10 in the second quarter. Two plays later, Troy defensive lineman Shakel Brown returned a recovered fumble 21 yards for a touchdown.
Unfortunately for Troy, the two defensive touchdowns weren’t enough. Georgia State went on to win 36-34.
Troy (3-2) visits Arkansas State at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3
Former Austin lineman Deonte Brown and his Alabama teammates had a big day Saturday with a 48-17 win in Knoxville over Tennessee. Unfortunately for Brown, his afternoon was cut short due to a shoulder injury.
“Deonte dinged his shoulder a little bit. I don’t think it was anything serious,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said, “but with the game being like it was, we were really looking for an opportunity to play some other guys at some other positions.”
Former West Limestone star Reed Blankenship had a big game for Middle Tennessee (2-5) with 14 tackles in the Blue Raiders’ 40-34 double-overtime win over Rice.
The MTSU free safety got to see one of the strangest endings to a football game. It went to overtime after the Blue Raiders’ Crews Holt kicked a 48-yard field goal at the end of regulation.
Rice had a chance to win the game in the first overtime, but Collin Riccitelli’s 40-yard field goal attempt did a quadruple donk after being partially blocked. It hit both goal posts and the crossbar four times before falling to the ground no good.
Middle Tennessee ended the game on quarterback Asher O’Hara’s 14-yard run.
Here’s where you can watch area players and their colleges on TV this Saturday:
• UTSA at Florida Atlantic, 11 a.m., Stadium: Former Austin lineman Marquice Robinson plays for FAU.
• Memphis at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ESPN: Former Austin running back Asa Martin plays for Memphis.
• Troy at Arkansas State, 2 p.m., ESPN3: Along with Steward on the Troy roster are offensive linemen Kannon Biggs from Athens and Gage Saint of Hatton.
• UAB at Louisiana Tech, 2:30 p.m., Stadium: Former Hartselle defensive back Keondre Swoopes and Austin defensive lineman Kevin Penn play for UAB.
• Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN: A clue to Brown’s injury will be if he starts or plays much against the Bulldogs.
• Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., Fox: Former Tanner star Chadarius Townsend is a backup running back for Texas Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.