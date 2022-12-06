The Hollywood movie that former Austin quarterback Quincy Crittendon has been living out since Nov. 19 just keeps getting better.
Two weeks ago Crittendon was an unknown backup quarterback for the Samford football team. He introduced himself to the Bulldogs’ faithful by scoring the winning touchdown in overtime in the season finale with Mercer to wrap up the Southern Conference championship.
Then Crittendon came off the bench Saturday to throw four touchdown passes and run for a game-winning touchdown, again in overtime, for a playoff victory over Southeastern Louisiana. Now he’s a Samford football legend.
Not bad for a former walk-on who battled last spring to just be the backup to the backup quarterback at Division I Samford.
“My hat’s off to Quincy Crittendon,” Samford head coach Chris Hatcher said Saturday. “To do what he’s done is pretty remarkable. What he did we see every day at practice from that young man.
“We have 115 players on this team. Everybody has a job to do. They are to be ready when their number is called. Quincy was ready when his number was called. To do what he did today was pretty remarkable.”
On Nov. 19 vs. Mercer, Crittendon got rushed into the game at the start of the second overtime after starting quarterback Michael Hiers injured his hand. Crittendon needed just two plays to end the game with a 25-yard touchdown run for the 50-44 double overtime victory. That led to Crittendon being hoisted on his teammates’ shoulders during a wild celebration on the Samford home field.
On Saturday, it was Samford hosting its first NCAA Division I FCS playoff game vs. Southeastern Louisiana. Hiers started, but turned the QB duties over Crittendon after just four plays due to his injury.
Crittendon ended the game with a 10-yard run in the first overtime for a 48-42 Samford victory. That was followed by another ride on his teammates’ shoulders led by starting left tackle Austin Guyse from West Morgan.
"Quincy came here as a walk-on and I think he's earned a scholarship after what he's done in our last two games," Guyse said.
It was the end of an amazing day for the Samford team and Crittendon, who completed 26-of-40 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for a team-leading 94 yards.
“It’s going to take me a while to fathom all this,” Crittendon said. “I just want to thank God.”
One of the announcers on Samford’s ESPN+ broadcast of the game called it “poetic justice that Quincy Crittendon scored the game-winning touchdown after the kind of day he had.”
Up next for Samford is a trip to North Dakota State for a quarterfinal matchup with the Bison who have won nine of the last 11 FCS championships.
Hiers, who was the Offensive Player of the Year in the Southern Conference, is expected to be ready to return. If for some reason he can’t, Samford fans know who they have waiting in the wings to come save the day.
“To have two walk-off wins by Quincy is amazing,” Hatcher said. “It’s great to know we have someone like him ready to go.”
