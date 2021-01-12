Former Decatur Heritage basketball star Noah Boler’s 14 points and five rebounds helped Lee University to a 60-59 win over West Georgia on Saturday.
That performance earned him Freshman of the Week honors from the Gulf South Conference.
The three-time All-State selection and two-time Daily selection as Class 1A-4A Player of the Year starred on Decatur Heritage’s 2019 state championship team. He is a redshirt freshman at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn.
