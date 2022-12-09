The magical run of the Samford University football team steps into the national television spotlight tonight when the Bulldogs play on ESPN2.
It’s Samford vs. North Dakota State at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota. A full house of 19,000 is expected with most screaming for the hometown Bison in the NCAA playoff game.
Samford (11-1) is the underdog tonight, but the Bulldogs are on a winning streak now at 10. The only loss was at defending national champion Georgia, 33-0, on Sept. 10.
North Dakota State is the defending NCAA Division I FCS national champion. That gives Samford the distinction of playing both NCAA DI defending national champions in the same season. The last team to do that was Michigan in 2007.
The last two Samford wins featured heroics from backup quarterback Quincy Crittendon, who played at Austin High. In both games, he came off the bench to score game-winning touchdowns in overtime.
While Crittendon has been the big story for what he’s done since coming in for the injured starting quarterback, the former Black Bear has been quick to give credit to his teammates, especially his offensive line.
“They are the unspoken heroes of every game,” Crittendon said. “Their performance correlates to the performances of everyone on the offense.”
In the 48-42 win last Saturday over Southeastern Louisiana, Crittendon threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns.
One of the key parts of the offensive line is senior left tackle Austin Guyse, who was an All-State offensive lineman at West Morgan in 2016 and 2017.
“It’s been a lot of fun thanks to a lot of collective effort from a hard-working group of people,” Guyse said.
Left tackle is perhaps the most important position in the offensive line when the quarterback throws right-handed like Crittendon does. That means his back is turned to the left side of the pass rush.
It was a key block from Guyse last Saturday that opened a path for Crittendon into the end zone for the game-ending touchdown.
“It feels great to celebrate and accomplish something of this magnitude with someone who comes from where I am from,” Crittendon said. “Sharing that moment with him was awesome.”
Guyse and Crittendon did not know each other before Crittendon came to Samford.
"I had heard about him," Guyse said. "People I know said he has a cannon for an arm and he does."
Now the two players from area high schools that are 3.5 miles apart will be playing on ESPN2 tonight.
“Nobody thought we had a chance to win the Southern Conference championship this season, but we did,” Guyse said. “Now we are in the quarterfinals of the national playoffs. We’ve defied expectations and I hope we continue to do so for a few more weeks.”
Guyse played on two of the best West Morgan teams in recent years. The Rebels under head coach John Ritter went 7-4 in 2016 and 10-2 in 2017.
The lineup of colleges that offered Guyse the opportunity to be part of their team included Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, UNA and Central Arkansas. The son of Daniel and Candy Guyse chose Samford to be close to home.
“UNA may actually be a little closer, but I was really sold on what you can do with a degree from Samford,” Guyse said.
Guyse’s degree is in management with a focus on finance. He works 10 hours a week for a solar company.
After taking a redshirt in 2017, Guyse played in three games in 2018 and 11 games in 2019. The 2020 season was wiped out by COVID. He then played in the spring and fall seasons in 2021.
“Because of the COVID year and the transfer portal, we are an older, experienced team,” Guyse said. “That has made a big difference this season.”
Guyse (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) is one of 28 seniors on the roster. He will be 23 on Dec. 21. Two of his teammates are 24. One turns 25 in three weeks. Three players are married.
“When I was in high school I was always the big guy dominating the guy across from me,” Guyse said. “In college, I’ve learned the intellectual side of the game. Now I know about technique. I understand how footwork and hand placement can give you an advantage.”
The offensive line helped starting quarterback Michael Hiers have a monster season that earned him the honor of Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year. The Birmingham native has completed 331 of 431 passes for 3,317 yards and 35 touchdowns with just three interceptions.
In the season finale vs. Mercer, Hiers left the game after injuring his throwing hand. He started the Southeastern Louisiana game, but left after four plays. He is listed as the starter for tonight’s game.
If Hiers is not 100 percent, look for Crittendon to play, especially after the way he performed last Saturday,
“What Quincy has done is not a surprise to the rest of the team,” Guyse said. “He works hard and gets better every day. You could see that at practice. We have all the confidence in the world with him at quarterback. Quincy has proven he can deliver.”
