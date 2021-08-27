FLORENCE — Tattooed on his right arm, just above the elbow, is a “G.” Right below that is a money bag. Sometimes its good to have a reminder.
The tattoo belongs to redshirt sophomore defensive back Gerell Green or as he is commonly known amongst members of the North Alabama football team: “G-Money.”
“It came from high school,” said Green, who went to Huffman High in Birmingham. “I was playing wide receiver and then they moved me to cornerback. My coach was like this is where you’re going to make your money at.”
There’s quite a bit that goes into “G-Money.”
He likes to talk — a lot. Green is frequently cited by teammates as the player who has the funniest and wittiest quips. He always seems like he’s on the go. And when he does stand still, he usually has teammates around him.
Simply put, he brings the energy not only to the defensive backs room or the defense, but to the team as a whole.
“Gerell Green has the biggest personality by far,” defensive back coach Blake Harris said. “He is the jokester on the team. He’s the one who is going to make everybody laugh. He’s the one is who going to keep everybody up. He’s the one who is going to joke at 8 o’clock in the morning.
"That’s the just him. He loves football and he’s going to bring that energy to the group.”
As much fun as Green likes to bring to the locker room and onto the field, it’s a role he takes seriously. Whatever may happen off the field, stays there.
“If I have a bad morning, I come here making sure they don’t know I had a bad morning because they look for me to bring that energy,” Green said. “If they come in and are like, 'Dang. G-Money down,’ I feel like that would bring the whole team down.”
It was tough at times last season for Green to be his usual self.
He started three of UNA’s four games and played well considering the Lions went against three FBS schools — Liberty, Southern Mississippi and BYU. He finished with 13 tackles, broke up two passes and had an interception.
But he was hampered by a turf toe injury that often required cortisone shots in order to practice and play. Green needed offseason surgery to fix.
“I was so proud of the way he competed last year because that thing was affecting him the last two or three games,” defensive coordinator Steadman Campbell said. “… Gerell is a guy who can play nickel or corner. He can run. He’s getting more comfortable with the defense and the checks and the calls.”
This year, Green will also have more of a defined role for UNA.
During the offseason, the Lions brought in Evan Jones, a transfer from Georgia State, to play the outside cornerback opposite of K.J. Smith. The move allows the defensive staff to slide Green inside to nickelback or at dime when the team uses six defensive backs, two positions they believe the corner is best suited for.
Green said playing on the outside earlier in his career against receivers like UNA teammates Dexter Boykin and Cortez Hall has shown him where he needs to improve. Both wideouts use different techniques with Boykin being a more physical receiver and Hall being more subtle, never giving away where and what he’ll run.
Playing in the slot where tight ends and running backs often line up, he’ll see different body frames
“I’ve really been studying more,” Green said. “I know I have the speed. You can be the greatest athlete out there, but if you don’t know the game or the details, it doesn’t mean anything.”
So far, Green has impressed in training camp. He’s already come away with a couple of interceptions during team drills. It's a good sign for a player expected to get plenty of snaps in a schedule that features seven ranked teams in the preseason polls.
“He's a guy we’re going to lean,” Campbell said.
And that’s just fine with “G-Money.”
“I feel like I live up to it,” Green said of his nickname. “It’s fun out here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.