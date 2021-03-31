SAN ANTONIO — One by one, South Carolina players walked through the confetti and climbed the ladder to cut down the net in the Alamodome.
It was only fitting that the Gamecocks got to keep the nylon. They used it way more than Texas did.
Zia Cooke scored 16 points and South Carolina used its stifling defense to advance to the Final Four for the third time, shutting down Texas for a 62-34 victory Tuesday night.
Top-seeded South Carolina blocked 14 shots, nine by Laeticia Amihere, and held No. 6 Texas to 23% shooting. The Longhorns were outscored 10-0 in the fourth quarter.
The Gamecocks have been on a mission ever since they felt they were denied a real chance at the national title last season when the NCAA tournament was canceled because of the pandemic. It showed all night long, but especially during the first scoreless quarter in the tourney since the women’s game went to quarters in 2016.
“It says they're locked in,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “They have been focused, they wanted the opportunity to get to the Final Four. They know nothing about what they just accomplished. I like who we’re bringing into this Final Four.”
South Carolina (26-4) won the Hemisfair Region to advance to Friday’s national semifinal against the winner of Tuesday night’s Alamo Region final between No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 Louisville.
Destanni Henderson and Victaria Saxton each scored 12 for the Gamecocks, and Amihere also had 10 points and eight rebounds in a terrific all-around performance.
South Carolina ran out to an 19-point lead in the third quarter, and responded to a Texas run with a burst started by a 3-pointer from Henderson. Then it put a lid on basket in the fourth.
“We don't back down from anyone,” Cooke said. "We just made sure that we put our foot on the gas, kept our guard up and did what we needed to do.”
Staley ran her championship game record against Texas’ Vic Schaefer to 6-0, dating to when they faced each other in the SEC when Schaefer was at Mississippi State. That includes beating Schaefer in the 2017 national final.
“They can test you at everything that you do. Whether 3-point range or at the rim,” Schaefer said. ”That’s a reflection of Dawn. To me, those kids really embody probably how she was as a player.”
Schaefer took the Texas job in April 2020 and coaxed an impressive postseason run out of the Longhorns (21-10) behind a grinding defense that carried the school to the brink of its first women's Final Four since 2003.
