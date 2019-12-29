featured Gameday cover, Dec. 31, 2019 Dec 29, 2019 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now CrimsonTidePhotos Butch Dill Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Online Poll Who will win the Outback Bowl? You voted: Auburn Minnesota Vote View Results Back Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHuntsville woman killed in I-565 accident2019 Newsmaker of the Year: Developer Jeff Parker putting stamp on city810,075 gallons of untreated Decatur sewage released last weekThe Daily's Class 5A-7A All Area teamLawrence jail inmate death under investigationThe Daily's All-Area volleyball teamSchool system selling 13 acres near Priceville ElementaryCoroner: Lawrence County Jail inmate dies at hospitalNational Guard's use of Wallace Center 'not what we were promised'2 juveniles charged in Delano Park vandalism Images Videos CommentedDecatur branding effort fizzles after 'wasted effort, energy and time' (6)Editorial: Be aware of coming road construction (4)Study of Alabama 67, Upper River Road intersections includes possible new I-65 interchange (2)810,075 gallons of untreated Decatur sewage released last week (2)Auburn defeats Alabama 48-45 in epic Iron Bowl (1)Duke, Lane won't seek another term on Decatur school board (1)Nichols named interim principal at Decatur High (1)Orlando Sentinel: The House should vote to impeach Trump, and the Senate should remove him from office (1)Luminary tour of cemetery set for Dec. 14-15 (1)Ann McFeatters: Here’s how Trump really could make America great again (1) Sign up for our Newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Obituaries and News Receive a daily newsletter containing a list of the day's funerals and obituaries. Restaurant Ratings Receive a weekly newsletter every Thursday about restaurant reviews and health ratings in the Decatur area. The Comics Sign up to receive links to the Saturday and Monday comics and puzzles pages. Today's High School Sports Receive a weekly review of high school sports each Saturday during the school year. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Morgan County Grand Jury Indictments Lawrence County Grand Jury Indictments Area Storm Shelters Restaurant Health Ratings Who's New Morgan County Marriage Licenses Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.