Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Vaccinations begin at Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Number of Decatur Morgan Hospital patients on life support peaks as it awaits vaccine
- Decatur to give employees $400 Christmas bonus; other cities also plan holiday gifts
- Trinity woman considers future after 15 years in French circus and entertainment
- Decatur to adjust police jurisdiction boundary to accommodate annexation
- Police chief investigating store more before making alcohol license recommendation
- Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons
- Decatur lawmaker wants limits on AI use in arrests
- Sheriff: Woman called 911 during rape, man arrested
- Stephen Gary Mann
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter to the editor: Reagan's words can inspire Americans today (6)
- Vaccinations begin at Decatur Morgan Hospital (4)
- Decatur High senior receives full ride scholarship to Yale University (4)
- Mayor, council disagree on whether to fill director of development spot (3)
- Alabama certifies election results with record absentee voting (3)
- Attorney general trying to intimidate local officials (3)
- New council to look at food truck ordinance again (3)
- Decatur to adjust police jurisdiction boundary to accommodate annexation (2)
- Marsh stepping down from pro tem role; new leaders look at COVID-19 recovery in 2021 (2)
- Number of Decatur Morgan Hospital patients on life support peaks as it awaits vaccine (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.