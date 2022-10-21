Public Information Databases
- Beltline peril: Councilman says traffic cameras may be needed on road with 404 wrecks this year
- Wrecks on eastbound I-565 cause traffic to back up into Decatur
- Fashionable Outing: Power of Pink fashion show raises funds to fight breast cancer
- Hartselle wraps up region championship
- Morgan County football roundup: Unbeaten Priceville wins shootout with Westminster Christian
- Austin rallies in second half to beat Bob Jones
- Mauricio Nevarez
- I-65 congestion up, but no relief in sight
- Football notebook: Morgan County to be playoff hot spot
- Baby copperhead season in full swing
- Letter to the editor: On insecure borders and misguided ways to reduce pollution (4)
- Decatur's pay will still be below neighboring cities despite historic raise (3)
- Letter to the editor: Herschel Walker could get Alabama off the hook (3)
- I-65/Bethel interchange would help with traffic, officials say as study moves forward (2)
- Heavy load, sharp turn could be factors in truck accident that snarled Decatur traffic (2)
- Record-setting July leads to 'shocking' utility bills (2)
- Local college students relieved by coming student loan cancellations (2)
- Morgan Democrats to hear state leader (1)
- Pike Liberal Arts shuts out Danville (1)
- Beltline peril: Councilman says traffic cameras may be needed on road with 404 wrecks this year (1)
- The story behind Ri Fletcher’s game-winning touchdown (1)
- Editorial: Huntsville growth finally helping Decatur (1)
- Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure (1)
- Fleet purchase plan could end delays in curbside debris pickup (1)
- Fire contained behind Kroger-anchored shopping center (1)
- Prep football: Priceville defense steps up to a new level (1)
- Adam Teague (1)
- Neighbors oppose plans for Old Moulton Road apartment complex (1)
- Blacklisted former Morgan County employees can now be rehired (1)
- Prep Blitz: This week's picks (1)
- Column: Bubba Wallace ignored his mantra in Larson crash (1)
- Decatur High at Hartselle (1)
- I-65 congestion up, but no relief in sight (1)
- DA: Murder charges against juvenile defendants follow state law (1)
- New Decatur schools' program provides encouragement to middle school students (1)
- Weekly feature photos (1)
- Drive-thru flu clinic on Tuesday at Central Baptist in Decatur (1)
- U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine (1)
- Should Decatur hire a consultant to design a landscape plan for the City Hall grounds? (1)
- Wrecks on eastbound I-565 cause traffic to back up into Decatur (1)
Should Decatur do more to punish litterbugs?
