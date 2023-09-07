1. New duds: Tennessee unveiled its new “Artful Dodger” Smokey Grey uniforms. The Vols will don the new gray threads against Austin Peay. The uniform pays homage to Condredge Holloway, who played for the Vols from 1971-74. Holloway, nicknamed “The Artful Dodger,” made history as the first Black player to start at quarterback for an SEC program.
2. Joe Cool: Joe Milton III was effective as the starting quarterback last week against Virginia, going 21-for-30 passing with 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This was his 10th start. “I thought his decision making, where his eyes were at, was very solid throughout the game,” Vols coach Josh Heupel said.
3. Run it up: The Tennessee run game went for 287 yards last week with five touchdowns. It’s a strong start by Jaylen Wright (113 yards), Jabari Small (67) and Dylan Sampson (52). “A very selfless group,” Heupel said. “They want to have success individually, but I don’t think there’s anyone happier about the success of the guy on the field than the guy on the sideline.”
4. Rule change thoughts: For Heupel, the verdict is still out on how the first-down rule has affected college football. The clock will stop for first downs only with under two minutes left in the first and second half. “You hear people all over the map on how it’s affecting the game,” Heupel said. “We’ll find out more once we get into conference play.”
Key matchup
Tennessee DE James Pearce vs. Austin Peay QB Nic Baker
Pearce can be a monster up front. He proved it last week with two sacks. He’s going to have to work hard to get to Baker, who can get rid of the ball quickly and find open receivers. He had 219 yards and three TDs last week.
Player of the week
Jaylen Wright, RB
The backfield is loaded but Wright is the one that starts the ball rolling. He rushed for 115 yards last week and could have a monster game again. Tennessee needs him to dominate every week.
By the numbers
0: In 174 pass attempts at Tennessee, Joe Milton III has thrown zero interceptions.
4: Running back Dylan Sampson leads the FBS with four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving).
13: There were 24 players who made their Tennessee debut last week, including 13 true freshmen.
534: In 11 non-conference games in the Josh Heupel era, the Vols have outscored their opponents 534-203 and have a 9-2 record.
Prediction
Tennessee 56, Austin Peay 12
The offense was humming last week and there’s no reason why it won’t do the same in the Vols’ home opener against a weak Austin Peay team. This game gives Joe Milton III a chance to work on getting better and establishing his presence as the team leader. This team has so many weapons that anything less than a blowout is a disappointment.
