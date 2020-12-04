When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
TV/radio: CBS/FM-98.3
The line: Florida by 17
Records: No. 6 Florida (7-1), Tennessee (2-5)
Series: Florida leads 29-20
--
Four-down territory
1. Tough to break even: With its current schedule, Tennessee could be looking at a losing season with two of its last three games against Florida and Texas A&M. The Vanderbilt game has been tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12. The Volunteers have to win out in order to finish 5-5. This week, the Volunteers are facing one of their biggest rivals in Florida, but also one of the two best offenses they have faced (already played Alabama). Gators quarterback Kyle Trask is a Heisman candidate and it doesn’t help that the Volunteers haven’t been great defensively this year. Yet, Florida has shown weaknesses on defense. A disappointing season could look a little better for coach Jeremy Pruitt if he’s able to upset the Gators.
2. Just keep running: Last time out in a 30-17 loss to Auburn, Tennessee rushed for 222 yards. Eric Gray had 173 yards and a touchdown. The play that changed the game for the Volunteers was a 100-yard interception return by Auburn’s Smoke Monday. Sure, teams need to be able to throw the ball if opposing defenses are stacking the box, but Tennessee has been at its best when it can run the ball consistently. The passing game needs work, but if the Volunteers can establish the run against Florida, they could give themselves a shot.
3. Where to go at QB?: After Jarrett Guarantano’s interception was returned for a touchdown and any opportunity Tennessee had to beat Auburn was dashed, Pruitt put in freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey late to gain some experience. Bailey finished 7-for-10 for 86 yards. Pruitt has since said that the Volunteers will use whatever quarterback gives them the best chance to win. Whether or not that game plan involves Bailey remains to be seen.
4. High-flying Gators: Tennessee hasn’t had a lot of success in recent history against Florida and all points suggest that could be the case again Saturday. Trask is one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC, if not the country. The senior has thrown for 2,810 yards, 28 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
--
Key matchup
Tennessee secondary vs. Florida receivers
Tennessee’s secondary limited Auburn and Bo Nix to just 220 passing yards, but the Volunteers are up against a bigger challenge with Trask, Kadarius Toney, tight end Kyle Pitts and Florida’s passing game. The Gators have weapons all over the field, not even including receiver Jacob Copeland, who has also been a factor as of late. It’s a tall task for defensive backs like Bryce Thompson and Trevon Flowers to stick with them, but Tennessee will need it.
--
Player of the week
Eric Gray, RB
Gray was the focus of Tennessee's offense against Auburn, resulting in a career game. The sophomore now has 651 rushing yards, 199 receiving yards and five total touchdowns on the season. The Volunteers will need much more of that to control the clock and keep Florida’s high-powered offense off the field.
--
By the numbers
184: Passing yards per game by the Tennessee offense this season. While the Volunteers have been able to run the ball well at times, they haven’t found a way to complement the running game on offense.
32: Percent of third downs converted by the Tennessee offense this season. A big reason why the offense has struggled and only averages 20.1 points a game.
56: Percent of field goals made by kicker Brent Cimaglia (5-for-9). Cimaglia missed two field goals at Auburn.
--
Prediction
Florida 38, Tennessee 20
Florida should have no issue moving the ball through the air against Tennessee, but the Gators will give up some points. This game could be close for two quarters, but Trask and the Florida offense have far too much talent on offense for the Volunteers to keep up.
— Michael Hebert
