When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Florence
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-93.1
The line: Jacksonville State by 7½
Records: Jacksonville State (1-1), UNA (0-1)
The series: Jacksonville State leads 26-18-3
--
Four-down territory
1. One or two quarterbacks?: After Blake Dever exited the Lions’ 28-7 loss at Liberty, Rett Files played the rest of the game. Coach Chris Willis said that Dever, who was in concussion protocol, wasn’t ruled out for Jacksonville State last week and the senior is back practicing. He is still being evaluated by the training staff. If Dever can’t go, the Lions will rely on Files, who made a few mistakes against the Flames, but also had some good throws. He finished 15-for-24 with 156 yards and two interceptions.
2. Moving on the ground: UNA managed 64 rushing yards at Liberty. The Lions mentioned the running game as a point of emphasis for the offense in 2020. While Liberty has a stout defensive line, the Lions were shorthanded with Ja’Won Howell limited with an ankle injury. There were only two other running backs on the roster (Ron Thompson and Tyler Price). UNA got creative using receiver Parker Driggers at the wildcat position, which resulted in the Lions’ touchdown. Jacksonville State allowed 153 rushing yards in a 34-28 win over Mercer, so UNA will have to get the ground game going if it wants a chance to win.
3. Improving secondary: Throughout the offseason, Willis said the secondary was thin after two seniors graduated. Nevertheless, the defensive backs stood tall at Liberty. Junior transfer Kyree Fields finished second on the team in tackles, and K.J. Smith had UNA’s biggest play, an interception that led to a touchdown. In the two-deep depth chart, UNA’s secondary features four players who weren’t on the team last year, including transfers like Fields, Alonzo Craighton, Jonathan Jordan and Isaiah Todd.
4. Slowing down Cooper: Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper is a big part of the Gamecocks’ offense. The senior ran for two touchdowns and threw for 139 yards in the win over Mercer. But the Lions aren't preparing for a quarterback they haven’t seen. UNA fell to the Gamecocks 30-12 in Jacksonville last season with Cooper at the helm. Cooper threw for 3,404 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.
--
Key matchup
UNA offensive line vs. Jacksonville State defensive line
Another week, another test to see how depth has benefited UNA this season. The Lions were able to break off a few big plays in last year’s loss to Jacksonville State, but for the most part, the Gamecocks handled them up front. In order to have success Saturday, the Lions' offensive line has to open up holes in the running game and keep the pressure off the quarterback, whether it's Files or Dever.
--
Player of the week
Christon Taylor, LB
Christon Taylor is a talented player. He’s aggressive, sometimes to a fault. The junior had a costly personal foul two weeks ago on a third-down stop with Liberty leading 14-0. It led to the Flames getting another touchdown and putting the game away. At the same time, Taylor was one of the Lions’ best defensive players, making seven tackles with 2½ for loss and a sack. If Taylor and the Lions' defense can stay away from penalties, he could be a major factor.
--
By the numbers:
6.3: Average of yards per carry allowed by the UNA defense at Liberty. The Lions gave up 256 rushing yards, 182 in the second half.
43: Percent of third downs converted by the UNA offense against Liberty. The Lions picked up 12 first downs, but with a limited running game had trouble picking up the tough yards on third down.
2: Number of trips to the red zone that resulted in no points for the UNA offense. Files threw an interception in the end zone in the first half and the Lions missed a field goal in the second half.
--
Prediction
UNA 31, Jacksonville State 29
A game circled on the calendars for both UNA and Jacksonville State should be competitive. The question is whether or not the Lions have caught up to the Gamecocks in terms of depth. An improved defense and better quarterback play should give the Lions just enough to get by Jacksonville State, even if it comes down to the wire.
— Michael Hebert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.