When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-98.3
The line: Tennessee by 6
Records: Kentucky (1-2), Tennessee (2-1)
The series: Tennessee leads 81-25-9
--
Four-down territory
1. Tough day for O-line: Going into the game with Georgia, Tennessee’s offensive line was gaining praise after two solid games in wins over South Carolina and Missouri. Whether the praise was warranted didn’t matter much when the Volunteers ran into a talented defensive line that gave them a lot of trouble in a 44-21 loss to the Bulldogs. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was sacked five times, with one resulting in a scoop-and-score touchdown. The running game wasn’t great either, to say the least. The Volunteers finished with minus-1 net yards.
2. Some good, some bad on defense: At halftime, Tennessee held a 21-17 lead thanks in large part to a goal-line stand on fourth down to keep the Bulldogs from taking the lead. In the second half, when the Bulldogs forced two turnovers, the Volunteers held Georgia to two field goals. There’s the good. Now for the bad. Tennessee allowed Georgia to convert 50% of its third-down attempts and allowed 193 rushing yards. With the offense struggling in the second half, Tennessee’s defense had no answer, allowing 27 points.
3. Guarantano has seen better days: Guarantano threw two first-half touchdowns, both to senior receiver Josh Palmer. Outside of a few positive throws to get first downs, that was about the extent of the good from Guarantano at Georgia. The senior had a disastrous second half. On the first drive in the third quarter, Guarantano was sacked and lost a fumble. He threw an interception on the Vols' next offensive drive and his last turnover led to the game’s final touchdown.
4. Wildcats have stingy defense: For the second week in a row, Tennessee will face a tough defense. The Wildcats aren’t nearly as talented as Georgia defensively, but they did have a great performance in a 24-2 win over Mississippi State. Kentucky came up with six interceptions and allowed just 30 rushing yards.
--
Key matchup
Tennessee receivers vs. Kentucky defensive backs
Palmer’s two touchdowns were the boost Tennessee needed offensively, but unfortunately for the Volunteers, there wasn’t much production outside of that. Kentucky’s secondary has played well and just held a Mike Leach offense to 275 passing yards. Running back Kylin Hill's 79 yards receiving led the Bulldogs. The Volunteers will need more from Guarantano and Palmer, along with others, to move the ball against the Wildcats.
--
Player of the week
Josh Palmer, wide receiver
Palmer finished with 72 yards and the two touchdowns in the first half and was Tennessee’s only bright spot at Georgia. When teams play well against the run like Georgia did against Tennessee, Palmer is usually one of Guarantano’s first options in the passing game.
--
By the numbers
minus-1: Net rushing yards for Tennessee against Georgia. Behind what had been a solid offensive line to start the season, the Volunteers thought they might have success running the ball, a key to a potential victory. That didn’t happen.
11: Number of tackles for Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o at Georgia. To’o To’o has emerged as one of the Volunteers’ best defensive players and he had to pick up the slack when Deandre Johnson was ejected for targeting.
24: Percent of third downs converted by the Tennessee offense (4-for-17). While the Volunteers had trouble stopping Georgia on third down, they had little success converting on offense. An absence of a running game was a major factor.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 27, Kentucky 17
Tennessee won’t face another defense quite like Georgia’s this regular season, although Kentucky’s has gotten better since the overtime loss to Ole Miss. The Volunteers should be able to run the ball better against the Wildcats. The defense, which played well at times against Georgia, is good enough to keep Terry Wilson and the Kentucky offense out of the end zone enough.
— Michael Hebert
