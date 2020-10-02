When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-98.3
The line: Tennessee by 11½
Records: Missouri (0-1), Tennessee (1-0)
The series: Missouri leads 5-3
Four-down territory
1. Vols win streak: Don’t look now, but after Tennessee’s 31-27 win over South Carolina last week, the Volunteers are currently on a seven-game win streak, the third longest in the FBS and the longest in the SEC. Tennessee hasn’t lost since at Alabama last season. The only current longer win streaks in FBS are Notre Dame (8) and Florida Atlantic (8).
2. To’o To’o makes impact: Sophomore linebacker Henry To’o To’o had plenty of expectations heading into this season and made an impact at South Carolina. To’o To’o picked off South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill in the second quarter and took the ball back 32 yards for a touchdown. He finished with six tackles. Tennessee’s defense wasn’t perfect, but To’o To’o was definitely a bright spot.
3. Secondary needs improvement: Hill wasn’t always perfect against Tennessee, but South Carolina receiver Shi Smith had a huge game, finishing with 10 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown. The Gamecocks threw for 290 yards, which isn’t a stat that jumps off the page, but Hill found his receivers for big gains. Defensive backs Bryce Thompson and Kenneth George Jr. both led the team in tackles with eight each.
4. Just enough in the running game: Tennessee rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns against South Carolina, averaging 4 yards per carry. Good numbers, but coach Jeremy Pruitt wants to see more consistency. Ty Chandler was the leading rusher with 12 carries for 83 yards, but both quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and running back Eric Gray found the end zone. It starts up front on the offensive line, where Pruitt said the players had good energy but still made mistakes.
Key matchup
Tennessee secondary vs. Missouri receivers
The Tennessee secondary will again be tested. Missouri had success through the air in last week's loss to No. 2 Alabama. Quarterback Shawn Robinson finished with 185 yards passing and a touchdown. Tyler Badie had a 54-yard touchdown catch, and Jalen Knox made five catches for 63 yards.
Player of the week
Deandre Johnson, LB
Deandre Johnson had a big game in the win over South Carolina, finishing with six tackles, 2½ sacks and a forced fumble. Tennessee’s linebackers were a unit to watch going into the season with all of the talent that departed for the NFL. So far, between Johnson and To’o To’o, the group has looked solid.
By the numbers
6: Number of penalties committed by Tennessee, resulting in a loss of 50 total yards. Tennessee will have to cut down on penalties in a conference-only schedule this fall, as most defenses in the SEC have the ability to take advantage of opposing offense’s mistakes.
8.3: Percent of third downs converted by the Tennessee offense against South Carolina (1-for-12). “We were very poor on third down,” Pruitt said. “Something that needs to be addressed.”
0: Number of turnovers by the Tennessee offense. The Volunteers also forced two. Taking care of the ball was a focus point for Guarantano and the offense going into the season, so Pruitt has to be pleased with the performance there. “The No. 1 thing — we didn't turn the football over offensively which is, in my opinion, the reason we won the football game,” Pruitt said.
Prediction
Tennessee 28, Missouri 13
Missouri showed some fight against one of the best teams in the country in Alabama, but the Tigers are still behind when it comes to talent with the majority of teams in the SEC. That should be the case against Tennessee. The Volunteers should clean up enough of their mistakes, run the ball consistently and play much better defensively.
— Michael Hebert
