When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tuscaloosa
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: None
Records: Alabama (1-0), Mercer (1-0)
The series: Alabama leads 3-0
--
Four-down territory
1. Full house: After a 2020 season with stadium capacity restrictions and no tailgating, the Crimson Tide is set for full crowds on campus this fall. Said head coach Nick Saban, “It’s great to be home again to play a game at Bryant-Denny Stadium with fans. Our fans were great in Atlanta, hopefully we’ll have a passionate, enthusiastic full house for this game.”
2. Transfers rule: Ohio State receiver transfer Jameson Williams and Tennessee linebacker transfer Henry To’o To’o, made big impacts in their Crimson Tide debut last week. Williams caught four passes for 126 yards with a 94-yard touchdown. To’o To’o made seven tackles. Both started.
3. Message received: There was some buzz from fans after a photo circulated on social media of Saban talking to tight end Jahleel Billingsley on the sidelines of last week’s game against Miami. Billingsley, expected to be the starter this season, played sparingly. Billingsley also missed the first two preseason practices, which prompted a Saban rant on “player responsibility.”
“We are always encouraging players to do the right things...and sometimes when you get a little external encouragement it can be a positive for you,” Saban said of the sideline conversation.
4. Early loss: Alabama’s big win against Miami didn’t come without some casualties. Linebacker Christopher Allen is likely out for the season with a foot fracture and To'o To’o left the game with an elbow injury and was wearing a brace. Alabama has a few other significant players out with preseason injuries — defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, defensive back DeMarcco Hellams. Both dressed for Miami, but there is no set date for their return.
--
Key matchup
Linebacker Drew Sanders vs. Mercer run game
With Allen out, Sanders is in. Saturday will be the first start for the sophomore, but Sanders did see significant minutes last week, and helped make a crucial stop on a goal-line stand.
--
Player of the week
Brian Robinson Jr., RB
After four years as a backup, Robinson’s turn to be the featured back is finally here. He ran for 60 yards on 12 carries in the season opener in his first start. That should carry over to a Mercer defense that allowed 180 rushing yards a game last season.
--
By the numbers
2: First-year starting tight end Cameron Latu’s first two career catches went for touchdowns against Miami.
20: Total number of combined points scored by three SoCon teams against Alabama since 2017. UA beat Mercer 56-0 in 2017, The Citadel 50-17 in 2018 and Western Carolina 66-3 in 2019.
214: Alabama’s No. 1 ranking marked its 214th consecutive week in The Associated Press poll. It’s the longest active streak, more than double that of second-place Clemson’s 103.
--
Prediction
Alabama 56, Mercer 0
The Crimson Tide can name its score for this one, but Saban won’t let it get too out of hand. The team should be hyped to play in front of a full capacity home crowd for the first time since 2019. The fans should be hyped, too.
— Edwin Stanton
