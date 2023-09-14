1. Let’s talk: When you’re favored to win by 60 points and score only 30, something obviously didn’t go as planned. Tennessee defeated Austin Peay 30-13 last week, but the Vols weren’t happy about it. The team gathered afterward to discuss the issue. “We didn’t play up to our standard and realize there is a lot of work to do,” receiver Jacob Warren said. “We hashed it out and talked about it, and now it’s time to move on.”
2. Lesson learned: Sophomore linebacker Elijah Herring had a revelation last week against Austin Peay. He took two solid hits that rattled him a bit. Herring, who leads the team with nine tackles, made an adjustment. “That was like a ‘Welcome to College Football’ moment,” Herring said. “It really made me more aware of what’s around me.”
3. Can’t convert: Tennessee hasn’t been too efficient on third downs through two games. The Vols were 5-of-13 against Virginia and worse against Austin Peay with 3-of-12 conversions. “It’s not just one thing; we have got to be better,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “That’s going to be big in this next football game.”
4. Swamped: Tennessee hasn’t won in Gainesville since 2003 and just five times overall in 16 chances. The Vols are favored by 10 points. “Yesterday has nothing to do with today,” Heupel said. “It’s about preparing the right way, practicing the right way that will lead to you playing the right way.”
--
Key matchup
UT RB Jaylen Wright vs. UF RB Trevor Etienne
The running game will be a major factor in Saturday’s clash and two of the SEC’s top backs face off. Wright already has 233 yards through two games and is averaging 9 yards a carry. Etienne is not far behind at 6 yards per carry with 109 yards on 18 carries.
--
Player of the week
Bru McCoy, WR
The senior helped the Vols down Florida last year with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. He’s been quiet the first two games this season but is poised for another big game with the Gators.
--
By the numbers
24: Tennessee had scored in 24 straight quarters since last season. The streak ended in the first quarter against Austin Peay.
257: The Vols lead the SEC and are fourth in the country with 257 yards rushing per game.
6: Defensive back Kamal Hadden already has six passes defended through two games, which leads the SEC and is tied for the national lead.
2004: Tennessee has not beaten Florida in back-to-back seasons since 2003-04.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 35, Florida 21
The Vols got the win against Austin Peay, but it didn’t look like good. That kind of effort won’t hold up against Florida. The good news is no one was satisfied about last week’s performance, so that could have served as a wake-up call. Florida isn’t the type of team you want hanging around; you have to keep the pedal on the gas and don’t let up.
