When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Nashville
TV/radio: ABC/SEC+/FM-97.9/AM-1340
The series: Tennessee leads 3-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Hey, Joe: Joe Milton was the starting quarterback for the first two games in 2021 but served as the backup the rest of the season. He saw a bit more action last season, again as a backup. Now he’s back in the starting role. Milton passed for 971 yards and 10 touchdowns last season in nine games. “When it didn’t go his way, he looked at himself and asked ‘what do I need to improve to get better and earn the trust of the coaches’ and now he’s put himself into a position to play at a high level,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said.
2. Many happy returns: Dee Williams was second in the SEC last season in punt return yards (281 for 18 yards per game) with a touchdown. The Vols are hyped about bigger plays this season in the special teams department, particularly in the return game. “We have guys back there that can compete and make plays,” Heupel said. “We talk a lot about our depth and that continues to grow, and that shows up on special teams.”
3. Paying respects: Before kickoff, there will be a moment of silence for the 2022 shooting on the Virginia campus, which claimed the lives of football players D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler. The incident led to the cancelation of the final two games of the season. “A horrific tragedy that took place,” Heupel said. “They have had a long time to try and grow through that. We will have a moment of silence and we will wear a special decal for the individuals that lost their lives.”
4. Top priority: Heupel’s offense is all about fast tempo. Tennessee did that almost flawlessly last season, running a nation-best 2.94 plays per minute with 523 run plays and 422 pass plays. You also need to execute for fast tempo to work. “Execution is what matters, it doesn’t matter how fast you play," Heupel said. "You have to do a good job of adjusting and players have to communicate.”
--
Key matchup
UT KR Dee Williams vs. UVA P Daniel Sparks
Williams is a proven kick return specialist with a knack for putting the Vols in good field position. Sparks is a preseason All-ACC selection who can pin teams deep with his 46-yard punt average (including three kicks of 60-plus yards in one game).
--
Player of the week
Aaron Beasley, LB
The Vols’ leading tackler from a year ago is back and aims to pick up where he left off. In the Orange Bowl win over Clemson, Beasley racked up 12 tackles to give him 76 for the season.
--
By the numbers
331: The Vols have scored 331 points while allowing 123 in the first quarter under Heupel. Tennessee leads the nation in first-quarter scoring (13 points) over the last two seasons.
19: Tennessee has 19 individual 100-yard receiving games in the Heupel era (11 last season), the most in the SEC in that span.
5: Tennessee is 5-0 in games played on Sept. 2. Two of those wins were against top-25 teams.
12: The No. 12 AP preseason ranking is the highest for Tennessee since starting No. 9 in 2016. The Vols are No. 10 in the Coaches Poll.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 41, Virginia 13
This isn’t a cupcake season opener. Still, it will be business as usual for Heupel and the 2022 top-ranked offense. The offense won’t change drastically with Joe Milton at quarterback and the defense won’t miss a beat. There will be the usual hiccups (penalties, turnovers) that show up in a normal season opener, but nothing too big for the Vols to worry about.
