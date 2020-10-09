When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Athens, Georgia
TV/radio: CBS/FM-98.3
The line: Georgia by 13½
Records: Tennessee (2-0), Georgia (2-0)
The series: Georgia leads 24-23-2
Four-down territory
1. O-line making waves: Tennessee’s offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage in last week's 35-12 win over Missouri. Georgia transfer Cade Mays made his debut with the Volunteers and had an impact, helping Tennessee rush for 232 yards. With Mays, Tennessee could have one of the best offensive lines in the SEC. This week’s matchup with Georgia brings some familiarity for not only Mays, but also Tennessee offensive coordinator Jim Chaney. Both previously spent time with the Bulldogs.
2. Running game hitting stride: Tennessee has used both Ty Chandler and Eric Gray at running back. Two weeks ago, Chandler had the most production. Last week, Gray exploded for 105 yards and a touchdown. That’s not to take anything away from Chandler, who finished with 90 yards and a touchdown. However, Tennessee will have its biggest test yet this week. Georgia hasn’t allowed a rushing touchdown. The Bulldogs allow just 58 rushing yards per game.
3. Big game for Flowers, secondary: The Tennessee secondary needed a better game after the Volunteers gave up 27 points and 290 passing yards in the win over South Carolina. Defensive back Trevon Flowers responded against Missouri with a team-high 10 tackles. The Volunteers still gave up 290 yards through the air, but only 12 points.
4. Figuring out the Bulldog defense: Georgia had a dominant showing defensively in 27-6 win over Auburn last week. The Bulldogs allowed just 39 rushing yards and kept Auburn out of the end zone. Tennessee’s offensive line is better than Auburn’s, so the Volunteers will need to find ways to take advantage. The game could come down to how well Jarrett Guarantano and the Tennessee wide receivers do against the UGA secondary.
Key matchup
Tennessee offensive line vs. Georgia defensive line
The matchup could be viewed a lot of ways, but it really all comes down to how well the UT offensive line does against a Georgia defensive line that harassed Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. More than likely, there will be a lot in the news about Cade Mays facing his former team, but the Volunteers need the whole unit to click to have success against the Bulldogs.
Player of the week
Eric Gray, RB
Have a day, Eric Gray. Gray rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee’s win over Missouri. He also caught a 13-yard pass for a touchdown. The Vols have no set formula for who will get the ball, and Ty Chandler is actually the team’s leading rusher this season. One game it could be Gray, the other it could be Chandler. It helps when the two combine for 195 yards and three touchdowns.
By the numbers
3: Number of penalties committed by Tennessee in the win over Missouri. Simply put, the Volunteers were much improved. A week after Tennessee committed six penalties for 50 yards, the Volunteers cut that number in half. To add to the positive, Tennessee also didn’t have any turnovers.
156: Number of receiving yards for Tennessee’s Josh Palmer this season. Palmer was expected to be the No. 1 target after the Volunteers lost a few receivers to the NFL. So far, Guarantano has shown a good rapport with the senior wideout.
4: Number of fourth downs converted by the Tennessee offense, out of four attempts. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt rolled the dice several times and it paid off. Pruitt said he wanted to improve on third down as well. The Volunteers were better in that regard, converting 6 of 13 attempts.
Prediction
Georgia 28, Tennessee 14
Tennessee is much improved over the last two seasons under Pruitt. The offensive line is one of the best in the SEC and the defense is playing well. Still, the Volunteers don’t have the talent to match up with Georgia, which might have one of the best defenses in the country. The Volunteers can hang around early, but the Bulldogs’ depth should give them the edge.
— Michael Hebert
