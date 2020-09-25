When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, South Carolina
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-98.3
The line: Tennessee by 3½
2019 records: Tennessee (8-5, 5-3 SEC), South Carolina (4-8, 3-5)
The series: Tennessee leads 26-10-2
--
Four-down territory
1. All eyes on quarterbacks: Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt was late officially naming a starting quarterback before meeting the expectation that it would be senior Jarrett Guarantano. Guarantano has started in 25 games for the Volunteers which puts him well above anyone else in terms of experience. While he is experienced, Guarantano has experienced an up-and-down career, working with four different offensive coordinators while at Tennessee. In 2019, he struggled, such as when he fumbled on the goal line against Alabama. But he also improved after being replaced halfway through the year, coming off the bench to lead the Volunteers to six straight wins, including a bowl victory, to end the season. Pruitt and Tennessee can only hope the momentum to close the season carries over to 2020.
2. Offensive line with a potential boost: Tennessee offensive lineman and former Georgia transfer Cade Mays received approval of his appeal to the NCAA for immediate eligibility. While Mays will need clearance from the SEC in order to play this season, the news is welcoming for an already deep offensive line for Tennessee. Trey Smith after starting every game for the Volunteers in 2019 and is expected to be one of the nation’s best offensive tackles. Sophomore Wayna Morris is also expected to have a solid campaign opposite Smith. If Mays can get cleared, Tennessee might have one of the best offensive lines in the SEC.
3. Defense needs more turnovers: Tennessee’s defense improved in the 2019 season, ranking 23rd in yards allowed per game (334.5) and 21st in points allowed per game (21.7). The Volunteers have to replace three defensive starters, but players like senior lineman Aubrey Solomon and sophomore linebacker Henry To’o To’o headline what should be another talented group. To improve, however, Pruitt has been open about wanting his team to generate more turnovers. Tennessee had quite a few interceptions, but the Volunteers only recovered four fumbles in 2019.
4. Room to run: Tennessee's running game should feature a heavy dose of both Eric Gray and Ty Chandler, who combined for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. The Volunteers lost short-yardage back Tim Jordan when he was dismissed from the team due to an offseason arrest. The Volunteers need another option when Gray or Chandler can’t go and are experimenting with freshman Dee Beckwith, a Florence grad, at running back. Whoever is carrying the ball for the Volunteers this season will likely feel pretty comfortable running behind a talented offensive line.
--
Key matchup
Tennessee receivers vs. South Carolina secondary
Tennessee lost some production at receiver when Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings graduated, so the Volunteers need Josh Palmer to assume the No. 1 spot. Sophomore Ramel Keyton will also be called on. The first test for this rather inexperienced group? A great secondary from South Carolina, led by Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuwaumu, two young but extremely talented players that are capable of taking over games, much like Mukuwaumu did in the Gamecocks’ upset of Georgia last season.
--
Player of the week
Eric Gray, RB
Gray had one of the strongest performances of anyone on the offense in 2019, rushing for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Vanderbilt in the regular-season finale. He followed with 120 total yards and a touchdown in the Volunteers’ win over Indiana in the Gator Bowl. Gray is expected to have a role in the offense alongside Ty Chandler at running back.
--
By the numbers
8: Number of interceptions thrown by Jarrett Guarantano last season. Guarantano certainly turned it on in the second half of the season, a big reason why the Volunteers made and won a bowl game. For Tennessee to reach its full potential as an offense, Guarantano will need more efficiency. That starts with taking care of the ball.
34: Number of sacks generated by the Tennessee defense in 2019. The Volunteers got to the quarterback, however 8.5 of those sacks came from linebacker Darrell Taylor, who is now in the NFL. Three more of those sacks came from Daniel Bituli, who is also now in the NFL. The Volunteers will need to generate more sacks with their defensive front.
79: Percent of conversions, either with a field goal or a touchdown, in the red zone for Tennessee in 2019. The Volunteers managed to score touchdowns on 23 tries and kicked 14 field goals. In order to have success in the SEC this season, Tennessee will need to improve in the red zone.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 24, South Carolina 14
Don’t expect an offensive explosion from the Volunteers, who despite having Guarantano back are still breaking in an almost entirely different receiving corps. Tennessee should have success running the ball on a depleted South Carolina defensive front, which had stars who left for the NFL. South Carolina has the ability to keep it close for a half, but the Gamecocks don’t have enough firepower to keep up with Tennessee, which should have a nice game running the ball.
— Michael Hebert
