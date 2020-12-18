When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-97.9
The line: Texas A&M by 14
Records: No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1), Tennessee (3-6)
Series: Tennessee leads 2-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Found some life: Tennessee had its best game offensively in a 42-17 win over Vanderbilt last week. While that’s good, seemingly everyone in the SEC has had their best offensive game against winless Vanderbilt. Still, the Volunteers looked much better in the passing game with freshman Harrison Bailey at the helm. The defense made plays, specifically when defensive back Bryce Thompson returned an interception 18 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
2. Defensive improvement: Tennessee had struggled containing the run in recent weeks, but picked it up against Vanderbilt. The Volunteers allowed just 53 rushing yards. Sophomore linebacker Henry To’o To’o continues to have a strong season. He had 10 tackles to lead Tennessee. The Volunteers also pressured the quarterback, something they had trouble doing throughout the season. Tennessee had two sacks and five quarterback hurries.
3. New WR emerging?: While Tennessee looked much better on offense with both Bailey and sophomore J.T. Shrout at quarterback, both got a boost from senior receiver Velus Jones Jr., who had seven catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Jones could come back next season if he chooses with the NCAA’s eligibility rule for 2020, but there has yet to be any indication on what he plans to do.
4. Let's try this again: Tennessee was scheduled to play Texas A&M on Nov. 14, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Aggies’ program. The Aggies also didn’t play last week due to similar issues within the Ole Miss program. For the Volunteers, this is the last chance to get a significant win in what has otherwise been a disappointing year for coach Jeremy Pruitt. For the Aggies, it's a chance to boost their resume for the playoffs, where they’re currently on the outside looking in.
--
Key matchup
Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller vs. Tennessee linebackers
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller has been one of the best in the SEC this season. The sophomore has rushed for 897 yards (the third-most in the SEC) and six touchdowns. Spiller has rushed for over 100 yards in six games. Even though the Volunteers’ defense has struggled as a whole, Tennessee has had great contributions from To’o To’o along with sophomore Quavaris Crouch, who will be tasked with slowing Spiller.
--
Player of the week
Harrison Bailey, QB
Bailey made his second start against Vanderbilt and played well. The freshman threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback has been a tough situation for Pruitt to figure out over the course of the season, but Bailey’s performance provides a glimmer of hope for next season. It also helps that Shrout, a sophomore, also played relatively well in the game. He threw for 90 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
--
By the numbers
133: Rushing yards allowed per game by the Tennessee defense, the fifth-least in the SEC. The Volunteers will have their hands full with Texas A&M, however. The Aggies average 201 yards per game.
361: Average number of total yards per game from the Tennessee offense, 10th best in the SEC. In order to win games, you’ve got to be productive on offense and the Volunteers have fallen short of that.
42: Number of points Tennessee scored at Vanderbilt, the most in a game for the Volunteers this season. Hard to determine if the Volunteers have turned on a corner on offense when the opponent hasn’t won a game this season.
--
Prediction
Texas A&M 34, Tennessee 17
Tennessee might have had one of its best performances of the season at Vanderbilt, but the Volunteers are running into a team with playoff aspirations. When the Aggies have played, they’ve played well. Tennessee will need consistent play through both halves, which hasn’t been the case in several games. Look for quarterback Kellen Mond and the Aggies offense to roll.
— Michael Hebert
