Tennessee at Arkansas
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Radio: SEC Network
The line: Tennessee by 1½
Records: Tennessee (2-3), Arkansas (2-3)
Series: Tennessee leads 13-5
--
Four-down territory
1. Ride the running game: Tennessee’s offense is at its best this season when the Volunteers run the ball successfully. The Vols average just over 135 yards per game on the ground, but have stepped it up in wins. Tennessee rushed for 232 yards in a win over Missouri and 133 in a win over South Carolina. Eric Gray leads the team in rushing with 355 yards and two touchdowns, while Ty Chandler has 275 yards and two touchdowns.
2. Need more from the QB: Quarterback play has been a bit of struggle for the Volunteers. In the last three games, all of which resulted in losses, Jarett Guarantano’s biggest issue is consistency. He threw for two touchdowns and 162 yards against Alabama, but Tennessee lost 48-17. He had trouble against Kentucky, throwing for 88 yards and two interceptions. Another blowout loss. He played well at times in a loss to Georgia, but also had trouble taking care of the ball. Solid and consistent play from the quarterback will be key for the Volunteers in the second half of the season.
3. Putting it all together: The Tennessee defense has talented players. Sophomore linebacker Henry To’o To’o has been great and is second on the team in tackles with 33. Junior Trevon Flowers has been solid in the secondary. The problem, however, is that Tennessee has had trouble putting it all together as a unit. The Volunteers are ranked 70th in the country in team defense, allowing 407 yards of total offense per game.
4. Not there yet, but still time: The barometer for coach Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee is how the Volunteers stack up with Georgia, Alabama and Florida. Not quite there yet on the first two, but time will tell on how the Volunteers stack up with Dan Mullen and the Gators. The steps to get there — Tennessee doesn’t play Florida until the last game of the season — start right now and especially against Arkansas.
--
Key matchup
Tennessee running backs vs. Arkansas front seven
For Tennessee to win, they’ll have to run the ball, which could mean a heavy does of Chandler and Gray. For Arkansas, it’ll be up to linebackers Bumper Pool and Grant Morgan, the two leading tacklers on the team, to put the running game at bay and force Guarantano to throw the ball.
--
Player of the week
Henry To’o To’o, LB
To’o To’o had a lot of shoes to fill with linebackers across the board gone from the Vols from a year ago and now in the NFL. So far, the sophomore has been living up to the hype as a hard-nosed player who is good against the run and can hold his own in the passing game.
--
By the numbers
25.71: Percentage of third downs converted by the Tennessee offense this season. Pruitt emphasized improvement was needed on third down. More success in the running game can help with that.
11: Number of sacks given up by the Tennessee offense this season. While Guarantano has made his fair share of mistakes, he also needs better protection.
50: Average number of penalty yards per game for Tennessee. Sometimes, the best way to get better is to avoid setting yourself back.
--
Prediction
Arkansas 28, Tennessee 24
Arkansas has been one of the biggest surprises in the SEC. This week, the Razorbacks welcome a struggling Tennessee team. While the Volunteers will be better than they have been in previous weeks, look for Arkansas and coach Sam Pittman to keep the good season going with another big win.
— Michael Hebert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.