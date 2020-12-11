When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Nashville, Tennessee
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-98.3
The line: Tennessee by 15
Records: Tennessee (2-6), Vanderbilt (0-8)
Series: Tennessee leads 76-32-5
--
Four-down territory
1. The beat goes on: There was a glimmer of hope last week once Tennessee took an early 7-3 lead over Florida in the second quarter. That hope was dashed when the Gators, led by quarterback Kyle Trask, proceeded to throw for 433 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-16 win. While the Volunteers allowed just 19 rushing yards, they had plenty of trouble slowing down most all of Florida’s pass catchers, specifically tight end Kyle Pitts, who led the Gators with seven catches for 128 yards.
2. Figuring it out at QB: Tennessee has had its fair share of issues at quarterback. That continued to be the case against Florida. The Volunteers gave freshman Harrison Bailey his first start and he did nothing particularly to write home about, but threw for 54 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore quarterback J.T. Shrout also played and was 12-for-14 for 121 yards and a touchdown. Coach Jeremy Pruitt said the team plans to move forward with Shrout and Bailey under center.
3. Run game stifled: Tennessee’s running game, which has been effective at points throughout the season, was more or less stifled by the Gators. The Volunteers average 147 rushing yards a game. Against Florida, Tennessee managed just 94. Sophomore Eric Gray, who leads the team with 698 yards and four touchdowns, ran for just 47 yards.
4. In-state foe: Tennessee closes the season against Vanderbilt, which has had plenty of its own issues. The Commodores are trying to avoid going winless and have just two more shots to avoid doing so for the first time in program history. The Volunteers won last year, but Vanderbilt won three in a row previously. Not only is this an important game for Vanderbilt, it could be for Pruitt, whose team has lost six in a row.
--
Key matchup
Tennessee running game vs. Vanderbilt linebackers
The key to success in Tennessee’s offense is a heavy dose of the running game, specifically with running backs Eric Gray and Ty Chandler. Vanderbilt has some talent at linebacker, namely sophomore Anfernee Orji, but the Commodores have given up an average of 188 rushing yards per game. The Commodores’ biggest loss defensively came when Dimitri Moore entered the transfer portal halfway through the season. Tennessee should hold an advantage in this category if it can stick with the ground game.
--
Player of the week
J.T. Shrout, QB
For all of Tennessee’s problems at quarterback, Shrout stepped in and played rather well for the Volunteers. Pruitt more than likely won’t tip his hand as to who will be the primary player under center against the Commodores, but Shrout played well enough to be considered.
--
By the numbers
55.6: Percent of field goals by former Tennessee kicker Brent Cimaglia, who opted out this week, citing injuries and mental health.
38: Career touchdown passes by Tennessee senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who more than likely has seen his last playing time with the Volunteers.
53: Number of tackles by sophomore linebacker Henry To’o To’o, who leads the team. To'o To'o has been Tennessee's best defensive player and arguably its best player overall.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 31, Vanderbilt 14
For all of its struggles, Tennessee has enough talent on the offensive line and at running back to power its way past struggling Vanderbilt. A win over the Commodores won’t erase what has been a dismal season for the Vols, but a loss to Vanderbilt will leave the fanbase unhappy.
— Michael Hebert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.