No. 5 Florida at Ole Miss
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Oxford, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network
The line: Florida by 14½
2019 records: Florida (11-2, 6-2 SEC), Ole Miss (2-6, 4-8)
The series: Ole Miss leads 12-11-1
The lowdown: Dan Mullen and the Gators open the season at Ole Miss, getting a first look at the Rebels under new coach Lane Kiffin. ... At quarterback, Florida is in good shape with Kyle Trask returning, while Ole Miss will have to decide if it wants Matt Corral or John Rhys Plumlee. Both are listed as starters on the depth chart. ,,, Both teams have solid running backs, as Florida’s Dameon Pierce is expected to be the starter, while Ole Miss has sophomore Jerrion Ealy, who rushed for 722 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman. ,,, Both teams have five returning starters on defense. The offenses from both teams have the capability of making explosive plays, which could make for a high-scoring contest.
--
Miss. St. at No. 6 LSU
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TV: CBS
The line: LSU by 16½
2019 records: Mississippi State (6-7, 3-5 SEC), LSU (15-0, 8-0)
The series: LSU leads 73-37-3
The lowdown: The 2019 national champion hosts Mississippi State and new coach Mike Leach in week one. This Tigers team, however, is going to look quite different. ... Gone are the stars from LSU’s dominant run last season, including quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and even star wide receiver Jamarr Chase, who opted out due to COVID-19. ... LSU will go with Myles Brennan under center, who is in his third year with the program. ... Mississippi State could also look quite different, as well. Leach opted to go with Stanford transfer K.J. Costello at quarterback, but he should feel comfortable at running back with star Kylin Hill returning. ... LSU has been particularly dominant in the series with the Bulldogs, but the Tigers could start slow with so many new faces.
--
No. 4 Georgia at Arkansas
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: SEC Network
The line: Georgia by 26
2019 records: Georgia (12-2, 7-1 SEC), Arkansas (2-10, 0-8)
The series: Georgia leads 14-10-4
The lowdown: Another year for Georgia begins with more questions on offense than there are answers. It starts with quarterback, which was a no-brainer the last two years with Jake Fromm. Now, it's more than likely up to Dwan Mathis, a redshirt freshman who is now cleared for action after surgery in the offseason to remove a cyst from his brain. Southern Cal transfer J.T. Daniels could work his way into the conversation, but he has to be medically cleared after tearing his ACL early in the 2019 season with the Trojans. ... Not too many questions surround the Georgia defense, which returns eight starters on what should be one of the top units in the country. ... Former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman is now the Arkansas head coach and didn’t receive any favors from the SEC with the schedule. Along with Georgia, Arkansas has Florida as the two added opponents from the SEC East to complete a conference-only schedule. .... The Razorbacks did, however, pick up former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks over the offseason to play quarterback. It’ll just be hard to move the ball on the Bulldogs.
--
Vanderbilt at No. 10 Texas A&M
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: College Station, Texas
TV: SEC Network Alternate
The line: Texas A&M by 30½
2019 records: Vanderbilt (3-9, 1-7 SEC), Texas A&M (8-5, 4-4)
The series: Texas A&M leads 2-0
The lowdown: Jimbo Fisher enters his third season as Texas A&M’s head coach hoping to secure the Aggies a spot among the best of the SEC West. ... Vanderbilt has a ton of talent returning defensively (i.e. linebacker Dmitri Moore), but not so much on the other side of the ball. ... The Aggies return quarterback Kellen Mond, who threw for 2,897 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for 500 yards and eight touchdowns. … While Mond lost one of his potential top targets when receiver Jahmon Ausbon opted out due to COVID 19, the senior quarterback will still have to be the focal point of the offense as other receivers gain experience. ... The A&M defense must replace star Justin Madabuike but has plenty of capable players.
--
Troy at No. 18 BYU
When: 9:15 p.m. Saturday
Where: Provo, Utah
TV: ESPN
The line: BYU by 14
2020 records: Troy (1-0), BYU (1-0)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Both teams had blowout wins to kick off the season, but both teams have also been battling COVID-19 disruptions. … The Trojans were set to open the year on Sept. 5 against Louisiana-Monroe, but the game was moved to Dec. 5 due to COVID-19 cases with the Warhawks. … BYU had to postpone the Sept. 19 game with Army due to positive cases with the Cougars. This week, however, both teams are back at it in front of no fans at Lavell Edwards Stadium. ... The Cougars have experience with quarterback Zach Wilson leading the charge. ... Troy looked strong against Middle Tennessee State. Quarterback Gunner Watson threw for 268 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the win over the Blue Raiders. ... Troy will face a stiffer test with a tough BYU defense, however, led by senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi, who had five tackles and two tackles for loss in the win over Navy.
— Michael Hebert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.