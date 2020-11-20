When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Provo, Utah
TV/radio: ESPN3/FM-97.1
The line: BYU by 47½
Records: UNA (0-3), BYU (8-0)
Series: First meeting
--
Four-down territory
1. Historic game: In the 72 years that UNA has had a football team, the Lions have never played a ranked FBS team. Not only will the Lions do that on Saturday, but they’ll be doing so against an undefeated team that is ranked No. 8 in the country. This game was scheduled prior to any reshuffling needed due to COVID-19, so it would’ve happened in a regular season. BYU was able to hold on to the UNA game, as well, despite losing several opponents already scheduled. Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson is garnering some Heisman buzz, but with two games left on the schedule seems to be on the outside looking in.
2. There’s the turnovers: Prior to UNA’s 24-13 loss to Southern Miss, coach Chris Willis said he’d like to see his team create more turnovers, and of course, continue to limit its own. The Lions did have one interception, but recovered two fumbles and had two interceptions. A plus-3 in the turnover category was a boost for the Lions in a game that wasn’t decided until the fourth quarter.
3. Defense leads team: If there is any takeaway from UNA's three games this season, it’s that the defense has improved significantly from a year ago and is the strength of the team. The Lions are allowing just over 25 points per game, down from 34 in 2019. The secondary has been solid, allowing just 150 passing yards a game. If there’s room for improvement, it's the run defense, which has given up 213 yards per game. However, in a season where the Lions will have faced just one FCS team and three FBS opponents, there’s reason for optimism going forward.
4. A fighters’ chance: Given how large the spread is, it's easy to assume that the Lions will lose. A recurring comment from those in the program is that this fall was about evaluation, identifying strengths and weaknesses ahead of fall 2021, which is the next time the Lions will play a game after Saturday. So, for UNA to achieve that goal, the Lions will just have to show that they can execute against the likes of a team like BYU and establish the confidence needed for the future. Easier said than done, but that’s why they play the game, right?
--
Key matchup
BYU passing game vs. UNA defensive backs
There’s a reason the BYU passing game is included and not just the Cougars’ wide receivers. Wilson, who’s thrown for 2,512 yards, 22 touchdowns and two interceptions, is pretty good. He also has plenty of weapons like receivers Dax Milne and Issac Rex, who each have six touchdown receptions. It’s a tall task for the UNA secondary, but the Lions have seen a lot of improvement there, especially with senior K.J. Smith leading the way.
--
Player of the week
Gerrell Green, DB
Green, a redshirt sophomore, had the best game of his career at Southern Miss. He made a team-high nine tackles. He also came up with an interception. Even more, Green was limited in practice the week before with a turf toe injury. Green joins a number of players in the Lions’ secondary that have been bright spots, including junior Kyree Fields.
--
By the numbers
213: Average number of rushing yards given up per game by the UNA defense. Sure, there’s a lot to talk about when it comes to improvement defensively, but this isn’t one of those talking points. UNA needs to be better in stopping in the run to have any chance to compete. And it won’t be easy against BYU, which average 193 yards per game.
42: Average yards in penalties lost by UNA this season. Give credit where credit is due. The Lions were hampered by penalties last season, but have been much better this season.
50: Average number of rushing yards per game by the UNA offense. The actual number is 49.7, but we’ll round this one up. The Lions rushed 23 times against Southern Miss for … 23 yards. This is UNA’s biggest problem offensively. While a lot can be attributed to the teams the Lions play, this is simply just not getting it done.
--
Prediction
BYU 51, UNA 17
For the UNA fans looking for a Lions win on Saturday, you might be disappointed. For the UNA fans looking for their team to show some resolve and compete late in the game, now, that’s a different story. The Lions don’t have the talent to keep up with the Cougars all game long, but UNA will be able to put up some points and keep BYU out of the end zone late to make the loss a little more respectable.
— Michael Hebert
Welcome to the discussion.
