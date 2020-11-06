When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
TV/radio: ESPN3, FM-97.1
The line: Southern Miss by 17½
Records: UNA (0-2), Southern Miss (1-5)
Series: First meeting
--
Four-down territory
1. Finally playing again: Saturday’s game with Southern Miss is North Alabama’s first game since Oct. 17 when the Lions hosted Jacksonville State and lost 24-17. The layoff wasn’t unexpected. The extra time off was built into the schedule before the season to help combat a potential issue with COVID-19. The Lions were battling several minor injuries after Jacksonville State’s game, but all are expected to be available against the Golden Eagles. Coaches and players said the time off was both a benefit (more rest, time to prepare) and a bit of a challenge (tough to build a set schedule), so having a game week is a welcome sign, albeit this week’s schedule was altered with the NCAA mandating that student-athletes have Election Day off.
2. Giving it a run: The Lions have improved offensively. That doesn’t, however, take away from the fact that the Lions are still struggling to consistently run the ball. The Lions average 63 rushing yards per game. Redshirt freshman Parker Driggers is the leading rusher and he’s talented. Yet, he’s typically used situationally, such as in the red zone or in short-yardage situations. Since the Lions first started playing a full FCS schedule last season, UNA has had trouble putting up good numbers on the ground. If UNA can find a way to get more from its running game against Southern Miss, it will put itself in a better situation.
3. Receivers need a big game: UNA’s wide receivers, known by many in the program as some of the best players on the team, have yet to have a breakout performance, either individually or as a group. Redshirt sophomore Cortez Hall leads the team with 11 catches for 87 yards and Jakobi Byrd has the lone receiving touchdown. Most of the group’s production have come on short-to-intermediate throws, rather than big plays. The offense could use a boost and a big game from Hall, Andre Little, Dexter Boykin or Byrd could certainly help.
4. While talented, Southern Miss struggling: It’s been quite the year for Southern Miss, which is on its head coach in less than two months. Jay Hopson resigned after a season-opening loss and interim coach Scotty Walden left last week to take the head coach job at Austin Peay. The news came just two weeks after Walden tested positive for COVID-19. Now, Tim Billings, who previously worked with the tight ends, is interim coach. Not to mention, the Golden Eagles also had two games postponed, including an Oct. 10 game vs. Florida Atlantic and an Oct. 17 game at Texas-El Paso. The game with FAU was due to cases on the Owls’ team, while the Oct. 17 postponement was due to positive cases with the Golden Eagles. Sound like a lot? Southern Miss is coming off a 30-6 loss to Rice last week and quarterback Jack Abraham was knocked out of the game in the second quarter. Billings said the senior was “fine” after the game, so the expectation is he'll be available for UNA.
--
Key matchup
USM receivers vs. UNA secondary
UNA’s secondary has been rather solid through two games, helping limit Liberty to just 184 passing yards and Jacksonville State to 213. A group consisting of several new faces, the secondary will be tested with Abraham and wide receivers Tim Jones, Jason Brownlee and Demarcus Jones. For UNA, it will be up to senior K.J. Smith, along with players like junior safety Kyree Fields and senior Alonzo Craighton to limit the Golden Eagles in the passing game.
--
Player of the week
Blake Dever, QB
Dever finished 22-for-34 passing for 202 yards and an interception (which came on a deep pass on the last play of the game) in the Lions’ last game, a 24-17 home loss to Jacksonville State. The senior played well despite fighting off some pressure from the Gamecocks defensive line. How well the UNA offense does against Southern Miss should have a lot to do with how Dever and/or Rett Files plays, but look for Dever to get the first chance at it on Saturday, making him an important player to keep an eye on.
--
By the numbers:
63: Average number of rushing yards by the UNA offense through two games. The Lions haven’t run the ball consistently well since the first game of the 2019 season in a win over Western Illinois. A nice game on the ground could put the Lions in a better position at Southern Miss.
175.5: Average number of passing yards allowed by the UNA defense through two games. The Lions haven’t been great against the run, but are holding their own in the secondary, a unit that has been a pleasant surprise to the coaching staff.
9: Number of sacks given up by the UNA offense through two games. The offensive line is still finding its footing and has certainly improved, but it still needs to do a better job of protecting the quarterback.
--
Prediction
Southern Miss 31, UNA 21
Southern Miss may be metaphorically limping into this game, but the Golden Eagles still have more depth and more to work with than the Lions. UNA’s offense can have its best game of the season, and it might, but Southern Miss’ depth will take over in the second half.
— Michael Hebert
