When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Madison
Records: Jacksonville State (5-1, 1-0 ASUN), UNA (1-4, 0-1)
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
The series: Jacksonville State leads 28-18-3
--
Four-down territory
1. Let’s play ball: The UNA-Jacksonville State rivalry gets a little bit of an extra twist this year with the game being played at Toyota Field, which is the home ballpark of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Batter up? Because of the field dimensions, both the Lions and the Gamecocks will go the same direction when on offense — toward the first-base dugout. The defensive end zone will be toward left field. This will be the first FCS game to have this format. Illinois and Northwestern played that way during a 2010 matchup at Wrigley Field. Those two are FBS schools.
2. Golden jubilee: Happy anniversary. After all, 50 meetings is a pretty good number. This is the oldest series in UNA’s history. It dates to the Lions’ first game in its modern history on Sept. 29, 1949. This will, however, only be the seventh meeting between the Lions and JSU in the last 30 years. But the Gamecocks have won five straight and nine of the last 10. The game will also be the second neutral-site game in the series. The first was at Birmingham’s Legion Field in 1971. JSU won that matchup 60-7.
3. Moving on up: Despite the in-state rivalry, there have been some sizable gaps in the series. That can be attributed to when Jacksonville State decided to move from Division II to Division I FCS. After Saturday’s game, there will probably be another drought. The Gamecocks are set to move up to the FBS and Conference USA next season. As a result, JSU isn’t eligible to play for the ASUN title or the FCS playoff spot this year.
4. Trying for that ASUN win: UNA’s FCS conference debut last week at Kennesaw State didn’t quite go as planned. Losing in double overtime will do that. It’s only one game, but the Lions currently sit at the bottom of the ASUN with Eastern Kentucky. A win over Jacksonville State would provide UNA with two positives. After this game, the Lions have their three other conference games in back-to-back-to-back weeks.
--
Key matchup
UNA RB ShunDerrick Powell vs. JSU D-line
Perhaps this will be another key week for the Lions’ sophomore tailback. The Gamecocks have given up quite a few rushing yards over their last five games with opponents running for 160 yards or more in each contest. Davidson, Nicholls State and Kennesaw State each ran for more than 220. Powell has a pair of 200-yard games this season, but those have been sandwiched between 80-, 33- and 46-yard outings. Perhaps Powell might get the ball here.
--
Player of the week
Kyree Fields, S
The UNA defense has been quite inconsistent its last three games, and not surprisingly, those have all been losses. As the captain on defense, Fields making sure the unit is lined up in the right spots to limit any kind of unnecessary mistakes will help quite a bit. Jacksonville State is averaging more than 35 points and 424 yards of offense a game.
--
By the numbers
40: The number of points UNA has at least given up in three straight games. It’s the first time that’s happened in program history.
2003: The last time the Lions beat the Gamecocks. Will Hall, currently the head coach at Southern Miss, threw three touchdowns for UNA that day.
77: The number of yards Powell needs to set UNA’s short-history FCS mark for rushing in a season. Damon Cox has the lead with 690.
--
Prediction
Jacksonville State 35, UNA 28
Things haven’t really gone right for the Lions this season. Two overtime losses and two other blowouts to FCS teams hasn’t been the ideal way to start their first full season as a Division I program. That streak might continue against Jacksonville State, whose only loss has come against Tulane out of the FBS. And outside an overtime win against Kennesaw State, none of the Gamecocks’ other games have been close.
