No. 17 Southeastern Louisiana Lions
Week playing UNA: Week 1, Sept. 4
Where: Strawberry Stadium, Hammond, Louisiana
Time: 6 p.m.
Head coach: Frank Scelfo (fourth season, 16-15 record)
Last season: 4-3 (spring 2021)
Conference: Southland
Key returnees: QB Cole Kelley (2,662 yards passing, 18 TDs, 4 INTs), WR CJ Turner (44 catches, 534 yards, 5 TDs), LB Alexis Ramos (80 tackles, 2 sacks), LB Darrius Harry (23 tackles, 2.5 sacks), DB Alphonso Taylor (2 INTs); OL Jalen Bell.
The skinny: Southeastern Louisiana ranked seventh in the FCS last season in scoring offense (39.6 points per game) and total offense (508.6 yards per game) thanks to Kelley. He won the Walter Payton Award last season as the FCS offensive player of the year. The defense was another story. The unit ranked 94th in total defense last season. But Southeastern Louisiana does return a number of important pieces, including its top tackler, sack leader and three who tied for the team lead in interceptions. For UNA, meanwhile, this will be the first time the team will see if the quarterback it chose to start was the right choice.
--
No. 18 Chattanooga Mocs
Week playing UNA: Week 2, Sept. 11
Where: Braly Stadium, Florence
Time: 6 p.m.
Head coach: Rusty Wright (third season, 9-8 record)
Last season: 3-2 (fall 2020/spring 2021)
Conference: Southern
Key returnees: QB Drayton Arnold (783 yards passing, 3 TDs, 3 INTs), RB Tyrell Price (53 carries, 226 yards, 4 TDs), WR Reginald Henderson (15 catches, 285 yards), LB Kam Jones (34 tackles), DL Devonnsha Maxwell (5 sacks).
The skinny: Chattanooga split its season between the fall and spring last season, but also had to cancel four games, including its final three. But the Mocs return all 22 starters. While their offense wasn’t all too impressive — the unit ranked 64th in the FCS in total offense and scored just 13 touchdowns — the defense ranked sixth. Chattanooga hasn’t won many games over the last four seasons, posting an 18-21 record, and hasn’t hit double-digit wins since 2014.
--
No. 8 Jacksonville State Gamecocks
Week playing UNA: Week 3, Sept. 18
Where: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
Time: 6 p.m.
Head coach: John Grass (eighth season, 68-21)
Last season: 10-3 (fall-spring split)
Conference: ASUN
Key returnees: See page XX.
The skinny: See page XX.
--
No. 23 Nicholls State Colonels
Week playing UNA: Week 4, Sept. 25
Where: John L. Guidry Stadium, Thibodaux, Louisiana
Time: 3 p.m.
Head coach: Tim Rebowe (seventh season, 38-26 record)
Last season: 4-3 (spring 2021)
Conference: Southern
Key returnees: QB Lindsey Scott Jr. (1,684 yards passing, 16 TDs, 7 INTs, rushed for 557 yards and 6 TDs), RB Julien Gums (91 carries, 467 yards, 8 TDs), WR Dai'Jean Dixon (35 catches, 514 yards, 7 TDs), DB Kevin Moore III (48 tackles, sack, INT), DL Perry Ganci (2.5 sacks), LB Ty’Ree Evans (35 tackles, 2 sacks).
The skinny: This will be the fourth ranked team North Alabama will face in a row. The Colonels lost three of their final four games last year. But they still averaged almost 49 points per game in the 2021 spring season. Scott, a dual-threat quarterback was a main reason for that. He’s Nicholls State’s biggest playmaker on offense. He led the team in passing and rushing yards last season. Dixon, however, can be just as big of a threat. He was named to the Walter Payton Award watch list. The defense gave up a 34-point average, but the unit returns a good amount of its starters.
--
Campbell Fighting Camels
Week playing UNA: Week 5, Oct. 2
Where: Braly Stadium, Florence
Time: 6 p.m.
Head coach: Mike Minter (ninth season, 36-46 record)
Last season: 0-4 (fall 2020)
Conference: Big South
Key returnees: QB Hajj-Malik Williams (662 yards passing, 3 TDs, 3 INTs and rushed for 216 yards, 4 TDs), WR Jalen Kelsey (18 catches, 221 yards, TD), DB Darion Slade (38 tackles).
The skinny: North Alabama opens its conference slate with a winnable game. Like the Lions, Campbell played a tough four-game fall schedule. All four games were against FBS opponents — Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Wake Forest. Campbell didn’t light up any the stat sheets as a result last season with Williams, the quarterback, leading the team in passing and rushing. But against a mostly FCS schedule this year, the Fighting Camels have a chance to be better. They return 20 of their 22 starters and added 39 new players. But Campbell hasn’t won more than six games in a season since 2008.
--
No. 24 North Carolina A&T Aggies
Week playing UNA: Week 6, Oct. 9
Where: Truist Stadium, Greensboro, North Carolina
Time: Noon
Head coach: Sam Washington (fourth season, 19-5 record)
Last season: DNP
Conference: Big South
Key returnees (2019 stats): RB Jah-Maine Martin (187 carries, 1,446 yards, 23 TDs), WR Korey Banks (34 catches, 470 yards, 4 TDs), LB Kyin Howard (79 tackles), Jermain McDaniel (7.5 sacks).
The skinny: This will be North Carolina A&T’s first season in the Big South after moving from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. This is also one of North Alabama’s more intriguing games. Not only are the Aggies ranked, but they haven’t played a game since 2019. The program canceled its four-game schedule in 2020 due to COVID-19. North Carolina A&T returns some notable players, such as Martin, but will be breaking in a new quarterback. This is certainly a winnable game for UNA. The good thing is the Lions will have five weeks worth of tape to get an idea of what the Aggies can do. It’s certainly a better option than if they were playing in the season opener.
--
Robert Morris Colonials
Week playing UNA: Week 7, Oct. 16
Where: Braly Stadium, Florence
Time: 6 p.m.
Head coach: Bernard Clark Jr. (fourth season, 9-17 record)
Last season: 0-3 (spring 2021)
Conference: Big South
Key returnees: QB George Martin (520 yards passing, 3 TDs, 2 INTs), WR D’Andre Hicks (19 catches, 182 yards, 2 TDs), LB Aniello Buzzacco (39 tackles), DE Supilani Mailei (1.5 sacks).
The skinny: This will be the first meeting between the two programs. Unlike North Alabama’s other conference games, this one will not count in the Big South standings since Robert Morris already has the max seven-league games. The Colonials haven’t been that successful on the field, first in the Northeast Conference and now in the Big South. They’ve had just three winning seasons since 2005 — 2006, 2010 and 2019. In its three games in the spring against James Madison, Kennesaw State and Charleston Southern, Robert Morris averaged just 10 points per game and allowed almost 33.
--
Charleston Southern Buccaneers
Week playing UNA: Week 8, Oct. 23
Where: Braly Stadium, Florence
Time: 2 p.m.
Head coach: Autry Denson (third season, 8-8 record)
Last season: 2-2 (spring 2021)
Conference: Big South
Key returnees: QB Jack Chambers (998 yards passing, 7 TDs, 4 INTs), WR Cayden Jordan (15 catches, 274 yards, 4 TDs), DB Jarrod Stanley (2 INTs), DB Cody Cline (40 tackles, 2 INTs), DL Anton Williams (2 sacks).
The skinny: Much like North Alabama, Charleston Southern is returning plenty of starting experience this season. The Buccaneers have 15 starters back, including four-fifths of their offensive line and front seven on defense. The only important pieces they lost were on offense in the left guard, a wide receiver and running back. And while Charleston Southern isn’t ranked to start the season, it did receive votes in the coaches poll. The way the Buccaneers played at the end of the spring might have something to do with that. After dropping their first two games, they won their final two by a combined score of 47-21.
--
No. 12 Monmouth Hawks
Week playing UNA: Week 10, Nov. 6
Where: Kessler Stadium, West Long Branch, New Jersey
Time: Noon
Head coach: Kevin Callahan (29th season, 166-125 record)
Last season: 3-1 (spring 2021)
Conference: Big South
Key returnees: QB Tony Muskett (1,039 yards passing, 9 TDs, 2 INTs), RB Juwon Farri (104 carries, 520 yards, 10 TDs), WR Terrence Green Jr. (23 catches, 425 yards, 4 TDs), DB Anthony Budd (26 tackles, 2 INTs), LB Da’Quan Grimes (32 tackles, 2 sacks).
The skinny: This will be the farthest game North Alabama will travel to this season and perhaps one of its toughest. Monmouth is the defending conference champion and was picked to win the Big South again in the conference’s preseason poll. The Hawks won all three of their regular-season games this past spring before losing to eventual FCS national champion Sam Houston State in the first round of the playoffs. Monmouth also finished last season ranked 12th in the FCS in total offense and 22nd in total defense and have the talent returning to back up those stats. The Hawks are bringing back 21 of its 22 starters, 15 of whom were all-conference.
--
No. 20 Kennesaw State Owls
Week playing UNA: Week 11, Nov. 13
Where: Braly Stadium, Florence
Time: 2 p.m.
Head coach: Brian Bohannon (seventh season, 52-16 record)
Last season: 4-1 (spring 2021)
Conference: Big South
Key returnees: QB Jonathan Murphy (275 yards passing, 3 TDs, INT and rushed for 174 yards, 2 TDs), RB Kyle Glover (53 carries, 278 yards, 2 TDs), RB Isaac Foster (30 carries, 229 yards, TD), DL Desmond Scott (2 sacks).
The skinny: Like North Alabama, Kennesaw State will join the ASUN for football starting in 2022. In the meantime, the Owls are bringing back 82% of their offensive production from a successful spring. Kennesaw State has two of its top three rushers back, as well as its quarterback and top receiver. The Owls averaged 268 yards on the ground in the spring. Overall, the team is returning 17 starters — nine on offense and eight on defense. Kennesaw State could certainly be one of the teams challenging for the Big South title and the conference’s automatic playoff bid.
--
Hampton Pirates
Week playing UNA: Week 12, Nov. 20
Where: Armstrong Stadium, Hampton, Virginia
Time: Noon
Head coach: Robert Prunty (fourth season, 12-10 record)
Last season: DNP
Conference: Big South
Key returnees (2019 stats): WR Jadakis Bonds (70 catches, 943 yards, 15 TDs), RB Will Robinson (47 attempts, 314 yards, 3 TDs).
The skinny: Hampton was another team that didn’t play in either the fall or the spring season. And from the looks of it, the Pirates will be fielding quite a new team. They’ll be without their starting quarterback from 2019, former Florida State signal caller Deondre Francois, and star running back Shai McKenzie. The defense, too, will have a bunch of new faces. Yes, it's on the road. Yes, it's in Virginia, but this should certainly be a winnable game for North Alabama to close out its final season in the Big South.
--
— David Glovach
