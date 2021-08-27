Coach’s corner
Head coach: Connell Maynor
Record: 18-10 in 3 years at Alabama A&M, 85-41 in 11 years overall
Age: 52
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Playing career: Was a quarterback at both Winston-Salem State and North Carolina A&T. He was the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference offensive player of the year in 1990 and 1991.
Coordinators: Duane Taylor (offense), Granville Eastman (defense)
Info booth
Location: Huntsville
Home: Louis Crews Stadium (21,000 capacity, first game 1996)
All-time record: 444-420-35
Mascot: Butch
Band: Maroon and White Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2021
Returning starters: n/a
Four-down territory –
1. Glass definitely more than half full: Quarterback Aqeel Glass has transformed himself into a quarterback that performs at a high level. Glass threw every pass except one for the Bulldogs this spring in leading them to the SWAC championship. Glass threw 16 TD passes against only four interceptions in 158 attempts.
2. Schedule status: Alabama A&M had six games that were canceled, postponed or rescheduled this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a four-game schedule and one forfeit. The Bulldogs went 34 days without playing after beating South Carolina State. Will the pandemic strike again or will things return to normal in Huntsville?
3. Encore performance? Alabama A&M hadn’t gone undefeated in a season since 1966 and hadn’t won the SWAC title since 2006. Maynor has the pieces in place to make a run at repeating its conference title, but things will have to come together and Glass needs to stay healthy for that to happen if there are no schedule disruptions.
4. Keeping Glass healthy: The other two quarterbacks listed on the SWAC Media Day roster were Xaiver Lankford of Pelham and CJ Dixon of Loganville, Georgia. Lankford played in two games this past spring and carried the ball one time. Dixon is a former four-star recruit that committed to Illinois before spending last season at a prep school.
Extra point
Alabama A&M had 46 football players land on the SWAC's Commissioner's Honor Roll, which recognizes athletes with a 3.0 GPA over the past year.
Upset special
Cheer: Jackson State. Deion "Call me Coach” Sanders brings Jackson State to Louis Crews Stadium and a second straight win over Primetime would be cause for celebration.
Jeer: Alabama State. Losing to Alabama State in the Magic City Classic would be a bummer for one of the best HBCU rivalries in the country.
Crystal ball
9-1: No reason to think this season will go anything but good with the returning talent the Bulldogs have. They should be undefeated heading into the season finale against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which will be looking forward to spoiling the Bulldogs’ spotless season.
Did you know?
Maynor has appeared in two movies, serving as Jamie Foxx’s stand-in in the movie Any Given Sunday (1999) and did stunt work in the blockbuster Remember the Titans (2000).
Quotebook
“If we get turnovers and give an offense like ours with Aqeel Glass some extra possessions, then we'll be sitting real good at the end of (any) game."
— Defensive coordinator Granville Eastman
2021 spring results
(5-0 overall, 3-0 SWAC)
Alcorn State; W, forfeit
at South Carolina State; W, 31-7
at Jackson State; W, 52-43
vs. Alabama State; W, 38-14
SWAC championship
Arkansas-Pine Bluff, W, 40-33
2021 schedule
Sept. 4; South Carolina State
Sept. 16; at Bethune-Cookman
Sept. 25; vs. Tuskegee
Oct. 2; at Grambling
Oct. 9; Jackson State
Oct. 16; Florida A&M
Oct. 30; vs. Alabama State
Nov. 6; Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 13; at Texas Southern
Nov. 20; Arkansas-Pine Bluff
(Sept. 25 game in Mobile. Oct. 30 game in Birmingham.)
