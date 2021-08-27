Coach’s corner
Head coach: Sam Pittman
Record: 3-7 in 1 season
Age: 59
Hometown: El Reno, Oklahoma
Playing career: Pittsburg State
Coordinators: Kendal Briles (offense), Barry Odom (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
Home: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (capacity 76,000, opened 1938)
All-time record: 720-521-40
Mascot: Big Red/Tusk
Band: Razorback Marching Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2006
Returning starters: 17 (8 offense, 9 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Sam I am: Expectations were understandably low for Arkansas last season when Pittman took over as head coach. But although a 3-7 season isn’t one for the scrapbooks, Pittman injected hope into a program needing a morale boost. That Arkansas beat both Mississippi schools and Tennessee as part of an all-SEC schedule last year suggests a chance for real progress in 2021.
2. Familiar faces: There are more reasons for optimism in Fayetteville. Arkansas brings back 23 seniors or “super” seniors (those taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility) and will return eight starters on offense and nine on defense. Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M should beat Arkansas without much trouble, but the rest of Arkansas’ opponents had better take this team seriously.
3. Burks breaking out: Treylon Burks might be Arkansas’ most exciting player. He had 10 catches for 206 yards in the 50-48 loss to rival Missouri, his fourth game last year with at least 100 yards receiving. The 6-foot-3 junior from Warren, Arkansas, will surely offer a sense of security for new starting quarterback K.J. Jefferson.
4. You shall not pass: Arkansas still has a lot of areas in which to grow, but one strength could be the team’s pass defense. The Razorbacks ranked second in the conference last year in pass defense efficiency, with only national champion Alabama ahead of them. Arkansas’ 13 interceptions last year in 10 games tied the team with LSU and Kentucky for most in the conference, and the Hogs returned three picks for touchdowns. The secondary has three returning starters — cornerback Greg Brooks Jr., and safeties Joe Foucha and Jalen Carlson. Even better, Arkansas only threw six interceptions last year.
--
Extra point
Last year’s 21-14 win Oct. 3 at Mississippi State broke a 20-game losing streak for Arkansas against SEC opponents. The Razorbacks’ previous win before that was Oct. 28, 2017 at Ole Miss.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Texas. Why not? Arkansas would catch a lot of attention for beating this old Southwest Conference rival, though the national focus of such an upset would be on Texas’ continued underachievement.
Jeer: Georgia Southern. The Eagles thumped Louisiana Tech in last year’s New Orleans Bowl to cap a season in which they nearly beat Army and competed well against nationally ranked Louisiana-Lafayette and Coastal Carolina.
--
Crystal ball
4-8: The Mississippi State and Missouri games in November could go either way. Arkansas should beat Rice, Georgia Southern and Arkansas-Pine Bluff but still looks like an underdog in most of its SEC games.
--
Did you know?
Arkansas and Texas played every year from 1932 through 1991, with Texas winning 42 of those 60 games. Since then, Arkansas is 3-2 with a 31-7 win in the most recent meeting (2014).
--
Quotebook
“We love this football team. They believe in being (a) blue-collar, hard-working, tough, physical group of men. We'll be better. I don't know what that means in wins and losses, but excited to get started and get back into Don W. Reynolds Stadium, full of fans calling the Hogs.”
— Pittman
--
2020 results
(3-7, 3-7 SEC)
Georgia; L, 37-10
at Mississippi State; W, 21-14
at Auburn; L, 30-28
Ole Miss; W, 33-21
at Texas A&M; L, 42-31
Tennessee; W, 24-13
at Florida; L, 63-35
LSU; L, 27-24
at Missouri; L, 50-48
Alabama; L, 52-3
--
2021 schedule
Sept. 4; Rice
Sept. 11; Texas
Sept. 18; Georgia Southern
Sept. 25; vs. Texas A&M
Oct. 2; at Georgia
Oct. 9; at Ole Miss
Oct. 16; Auburn
Oct. 23; Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nov. 6; Mississippi State
Nov. 13; at LSU
Nov. 20; at Alabama
Nov. 27; Missouri
(Sept. 25 game in Arlington, Texas)
--
— Craig Thomas
