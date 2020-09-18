Coach’s corner
Head coach: Sam Pittman
Age: 58
Record at school: 0-0
Breaking it down
Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,212)
All-time record: 719-494-40
Mascot: Big Red
Last conference title game appearance: 2006
Returning starters: 13 (7 offense, 6 defense)
Four-down territory
1. New coach: Sam Pittman is one of three new coaches in the SEC West this season, joining Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss) and Mike Leach (Mississippi State). Unlike Kiffin and Leach, Pittman has no head coaching experience in college and has never even been a coordinator. He comes to Arkansas from Georgia, where he was the offensive line coach under Kirby Smart. Pittman replaces Chad Morris, who was ousted after two unsuccessful seasons with the Razorbacks.
2. Offensive upgrade? Pittman brought in Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator to improve an offense that never reached the 30-point plateau in 2019 except for a 55-point outburst against Colorado State. Briles has been a guiding force behind powerful offenses at Florida Atlantic, Baylor and Houston.
3. New quarterback: Pittman somehow convinced Florida transfer Feleipe Franks to come to Fayetteville where he will take over as the starting quarterback. Franks, who had an up-and-down career with the Gators, lost his starting job last season when he sustained a dislocated ankle in the third game. He’ll be throwing to three returning starters — Mike Woods, Trey Knox and Treylon Burks — so there is hope for the passing game.
4. Bank on Boyd: Rakeem Boyd quietly had a really nice year for the Hogs despite the dismal won-loss record. Boyd rushed for 1,333 yards and eight touchdowns despite averaging only a little more than 15 carries per game. Look for his carries per game to increase behind and experienced offensive line.
Extra point
The biggest area of improvement must come on defense, where Arkansas allowed 450 yards per game in 2019. The low point of the season came in a five-game stretch in which the Hogs allowed 254 points. To help with the overhaul, Pittman brought in former Missouri head coach Barry Odom. Arkansas’ secondary should be a strength, but there is work to do up front.
Upset special
Cheer: There likely is one game on the Hogs schedule that will be a little more meaningful for Franks — Nov. 14 at Florida. Franks would like nothing better than to orchestrate an upset of his former team.
Jeer: The SEC did not do Arkansas any favors when it scheduled Georgia to be the season opener. Coincidence that the Bulldogs will face their former O-line coach in the opener? Probably not.
Crystal ball
2-8: Maybe the Hogs can beat Missouri and possibly one of the teams from Mississippi. It’s hard to see Arkansas winning more than twice against its schedule.
Did you know?
Arkansas is riding a 19-game SEC losing streak. The Hogs have not won a game in conference play since beating Ole Miss on Oct. 28, 2017.
Quotebook
“Getting Feleipe was huge. He was one of first big hits and a guy who believed in me and the program.”
— Arkansas coach Sam Pittman
2019 results
(2-10, 0-8 SEC)
Portland State; W, 20-13
at Ole Miss; L, 31-17
Colorado State; W, 55-34
San Jose State; L, 31-24
Texas A&M; L, 31-27
at Kentucky; L, 24-20
Auburn; L, 51-10
at Alabama; L, 48-7
Mississippi State; L, 54-24
Western Kentucky; L, 45-19
at LSU; L, 56-20
Missouri; L, 24-14
2020 schedule
Sept. 26; Georgia
Oct. 3; at Mississippi State
Oct. 10; at Auburn
Oct. 17; Ole Miss
Oct. 31; at Texas A&M
Nov. 7; Tennessee
Nov. 14; at Florida
Nov. 21; LSU
Nov. 28; at Missouri
Dec. 5; Alabama
