Coach’s corner
Head coach: Kalani Sitake
Age: 44
Record at school: 27-25
Breaking it down
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: Lavell Edwards Stadium (63,750)
All-time record: 582-427-26
Conference affiliation: FBS independent
Last conference title appearance: N/A
Returning starters: 15 (8 offense, 7 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Just keep running: BYU ran for 304 yards in a 55-3 win this month over Navy, headlined by 132 yards and two touchdowns from sophomore running back Tyler Allgeier. Redshirt junior Lopini Katoa rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns. The game was never close and the Cougars rolled behind a stout offensive line led by redshirt juniors Brady Christensen and James Empey. The Cougars look to continue a good start to the season offensively on the ground.
2. Receivers step up to replace production: Leading receivers Micah Simon, Aleva Hifo and Talon Shumway are gone, but the Cougars return experience in 2020. Junior receiver Gunner Romway is back and had a big game against Navy, finishing with four catches for 134 yards and a touchdown. Junior Dax Milne and redshirt junior Neil Pau’u are also expected to contribute. Junior Zach Wilson is back at quarterback after starting nine games in 2019. He started the year off well, throwing for 232 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the win over Navy.
3. Defense off to a great start: BYU’s defense returns a player with playing experience at every position despite losing standouts Dayan Ghanwoloku and Austin Lee in the secondary. The Cougars shut down Navy, allowing only 149 yards of total offense. Redshirt junior Pepe Tanuvasa had a big night in his first game with the Cougars after sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules. Tanuvasa was the leading tackler with eight tackles. The Cougars had five sacks and eight tackles for loss overall.
4. Cougars get former starters back: Defensively, the Cougars have three players back that redshirted in 2019 due to injury. Senior defensive back Chris Wilcox is back after suffering a fracture in his lower leg in 2018. Wilcox only played in one game last season before redshirting. Another defensive back, Troy Warner, is back after dealing with a foot injury since the 2017 season. Warner’s older brother, Fred Warner, played linebacker at BYU in 2014-17 and is currently with the San Francisco 49ers. Free safety Zayne Anderson also returns after injuring his right shoulder in 2018. Having the three players back is a big boost to the BYU secondary.
Extra point
BYU’s offense improved in yards per game from 2018 to 2019 by an additional 78.9. The Cougars averaged 346.9 yards per game in 2018 and 443.8 in 2019. A big reason was the increase in the passing game, led by Wilson. BYU threw for 211.8 yards per game in 2018 and 284.7 in 2019.
Upset special
Cheer: Houston. Even in a limited schedule, BYU still has marquee games and not many are better than the Oct. 16 game at Houston. UH coach Dana Holgronsen is a great offensive mind, but he’ll have to deal with the loss of quarterback D’Eriq King, who transferred to Miami. BYU has a good enough defense and a solid offense to pull off an upset.
Jeer: Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers could be one of the best teams in the Conference USA and wouldn’t mind spoiling what should be a good season for BYU. Western Kentucky is hoping to lean on graduate transfer quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, who previously played at Maryland. The timing of the game could prove interesting, as well. BYU plays Western Kentucky on Oct. 31 and doesn’t play again until they host North Alabama on Nov. 21. The Hilltoppers could be eyeing an upset.
Crystal ball
7-1: BYU has a really solid team and likely was hoping to get to play a full schedule to see where it could end up, but the Cougars will certainly be satisfied with 7-1. Sitake has done a great job with the program in recent years, earning big wins over Tennessee, Boise State and BYU in 2019. A good finish to 2020 could be beneficial for the Cougars going into the 2021 season.
Did you know?
The Cougars got good news when tight end Matt Bushman and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga decided to return for their senior seasons. Bushman finished the 2019 season with 47 catches for 688 yards and four touchdowns. Tonga is a key member of the defensive line, totaling 22 starts over his career. He totaled 45 tackles in 2019.
Quotebook
“Our guys — they played out of their minds tonight. It was a great sight to see as a head coach."
— Sitake after BYU beat Navy
2019 results
(7-6)
Utah; L, 30-12
at Tennessee (2OT); W, 29-26
Southern California (OT); W, 30-27
Washington; L, 45-19
at Toledo; L, 28-21
at South Florida; L, 27-23
Boise State; W, 28-25
at Utah State; W, 42-14
Liberty; W, 31-24
Idaho State; W, 42-10
at UMass; W, 56-24
at San Diego St.; L, 13-3
Hawaii; L, 38-34
2020 schedule
Sept. 7; at Navy;W, 55-3
Sept. 19; at Army (postponed)
Sept. 26; Troy
Oct. 10; Texas-San Antonio
Oct. 16; at Houston
Oct. 24; Texas State
Oct. 31; Western Kentucky
Nov. 21; North Alabama
