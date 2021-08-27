Coach’s corner
Head coach: Dan Mullen
Record: 29-9 in 3 years at Florida, 98-55 in 12 years overall
Age: 49
Hometown: Manchester, New Hampshire
Playing career: Ursinus tight end (1992-93)
Coordinators: Billy Gonzalez/John Hevesy (co-offense) Todd Grantham (defense)
Info booth
Location: Gainesville, Florida
Home: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548 capacity, first game 1930)
All-time record: 741-424-40
Mascot: Albert
Band: The Pride of the Sunshine
Last conference title game appearance: 2020
Returning starters: 9 (5 offense, 4 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Emory is up: With record-setting Kyle Trask now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Emory Jones will be the quarterback for the Gators. The junior hasn’t played a whole lot, except in mop-up duty. Last season, Jones threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and has just 86 pass attempts in three years.
2. Who will catch passes? There will be some questions surrounding Jones this season, but will he have the weapons necessary to succeed? Gone are the Gator’s top-three receiving threats from last season — tight end Kyle Pitts and receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes — and with them 31 combined touchdowns and 2,343 yards. Kenmore Gamble will start at tight end, while Jacob Copeland, Xzavier Henderson and Justin Shorter should be the top targets on the outside.
3. Hope the defense improves: The defense left a lot of be desired last year. The unit ranked in the bottom half of the SEC in most categories. It allowed 30.8 points per game and the 28 touchdown passes it surrendered were four more than any other league team. Only five other assistant coaches in all of college football are making more than defensive coordinator Todd Grantham at $1.8 million.
4. Getting back to the run game: Florida didn’t really run the ball a whole lot in 2020, but then again, the Gators didn’t really have to. The offense was designed around Trask and the passing game. The Gators ranked 11th in the SEC in rushing yards per game. That could change this season. Along with Jones, who can escape the pocket, Florida is returning is top two rushers. Dameon Price rushed for 503 yards and four touchdowns, while Malik Davis (310 rushing yards, 377 receiving yards) provides a nice complementary piece.
Extra point
Mullen has never beaten Alabama as a head coach. He went 0-9 against the Tide with Mississippi State and is 0-1 with Florida, losing the 2020 SEC championship game. Mullen’s teams have scored more than 20 points twice in those 10 meetings.
Upset special
Cheer: Alabama. Florida hasn’t had a lot of recent success against the Crimson Tide. Alabama has won nine of the last 12 meetings (the Tide’s 2005 win was vacated due to NCAA penalties), including the last seven. The three most recent have come in the SEC title game. This will be the Gators’ toughest game of the season. The good news is it will be at home.
Jeer: Florida State. Last season was the first time since 1957 the two programs didn’t play. At one time, it was a rivalry defined by top-10 matchups during the Bobby Bowden-Steve Spurrier era. Now, it is a far cry from that. The Seminoles are bad and won just three games last season. But in rivalry games, never say never.
Crystal ball
11-2: There are some tough games — Alabama, Georgia and LSU should be better. Georgia and LSU in back-to-back weeks won’t be fun, but neither is opening SEC play against Alabama, the defending national champion. Expect both of Florida’s losses to come against the Tide if the Gators beat Georgia.
Did you know?
This will be the first Florida-Alabama meeting in Gainesville since 2011. The Tide won that game 38-10. Since then, the two teams have met four other times, once in Tuscaloosa (2015) and three in Atlanta (2015, 2016, 2020), all Florida losses.
Quotebook
“I'd love us to maybe do away with the permanent crossover team so you get these type of games more often. I think for the players, for the fan bases, I really think it's exciting to see some more of maybe mixing up the teams from the west and playing two different teams each year instead of a permanent crossover.”
— Mullen on SEC crossover
2020 results
(8-4, 8-2 SEC)
at Ole Miss; W, 51-35
South Carolina; W, 38-24
at Texas A&M; L, 41-38
Missouri; W, 41-17
vs. Georgia; W, 44-28
Arkansas; W, 63-35
at Vanderbilt; W, 38-17
Kentucky; W, 34-10
at Tennessee; W, 31-19
LSU; L, 37-34
SEC championship game (Atlanta)
vs. Alabama; L, 52-46
Cotton Bowl (Dallas)
vs. Oklahoma; L, 55-20
2021 schedule
Sept. 4; Florida Atlantic
Sept. 11; at South Florida
Sept. 18; Alabama
Sept. 25; Tennessee
Oct. 2; at Kentucky
Oct. 9; Vanderbilt
Oct. 16; at LSU
Oct. 30; vs. Georgia
Nov. 6; at South Carolina
Nov. 13; Samford
Nov. 20; at Missouri
Nov. 27; Florida State
(Oct. 30 game in Jacksonville, Florida)
— David Glovach
