Coach’s corner
Head coach: Kirby Smart
Record: 52-14 in 5 years
Age: 45
Hometown: Bainbridge, Georgia
Playing career: Played defensive back at Georgia (1995-98).
Coordinators: Todd Moken (offense), Dan Lanning/Glenn Schumann (co-defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Athens, Georgia
Home: Sanford Stadium (92,746 capacity, first game 1929)
All-time record: 839-427-54
Mascot: Uga
Band: Georgia Redcoat Marching Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2019
Returning starters: 11 (7 offense, 4 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. It’s JT from the start: Quarterback JT Daniels spent most of 2020 recovering from an ACL injury, but he finally got his chance in the last four weeks and made the most of it. He had two 300-yard passing games. Under Smart prior to that, Georgia had just four 300-yard passing performances. This year, Daniels is the unquestioned starter, but he hasn’t played a full season since he was a freshman at Southern California in 2018.
2. Some questions at receiver: While Daniels is the starting quarterback, there is still the matter of who he will throw the ball to in 2021. Hoover native George Pickens is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during spring practice. Pickens led the team in receiving yards in 2019 and had a team-high in catches and receiving touchdowns last year. There’s some hope he could play in either late October or November. Aside from Pickens, there’s LSU transfer Arik Gilbert. Georgia announced Gilbert is dealing with “some personal issues” and it’s unclear when he will return. He had 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers in 2020.
3. Solidifying the secondary: Georgia has been consistently good on defense under Smart and the unit ranked second overall in the SEC in 2020. But what will the secondary look like in 2021? The Bulldogs lost three-quarters of it in the NFL draft with cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell and safety Richard LeCounte being selected by the Packers, Jaguars and Browns, respectively.
4. Offensive line a strength: Georgia has a lot of talent up front and could be even better this season under second-year offensive line coach Matt Luke, the former Ole Miss head coach. The Bulldogs return three starters — left tackle/guard Jamaree Salyer, right guard Justin Shaffer and right tackle Warren McClendon. Salyer will be of particular importance, especially with his versatility. He started nine games at left tackle last season and the Peach Bowl at guard.
--
Extra point
Georgia was one of only two FBS teams to force two safeties in 2020. The Bulldogs, oddly enough, scored both their first and last points of the season on safeties — against Arkansas and Cincinnati, respectively.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Clemson. The Tigers have been in the playoffs in each of the last six seasons and appeared in four of the title games since the system was implemented. The Bulldogs have been to the playoffs once.
Jeer: Georgia Tech. Georgia’s regular-season finale hasn’t been much of an in-state rivalry recently. The Bulldogs have won eight of the last 10 meetings, including three straight by a combined score of 135-28. Last season was the first time since 1924 the two didn’t play each other due to modified COVID-19 schedules.
--
Crystal ball
11-2: There’s no Alabama on the regular-season schedule and, outside of Clemson and Florida, the rest of the slate isn’t all that tough. A game at Auburn might cause some headaches, but at the very least, the Bulldogs should be playing in another New Year’s Six game.
--
Did you know?
Georgia has only won the SEC championship three times since 2000 — in 2002, 2005 and 2017. During that span, the Bulldogs have appeared in the conference title game nine times.
--
Quotebook
“I always say humility is a week away, so it was pretty humbling to have the elderly lady accuse me of being a NASCAR driver, golfer and also a track star, which couldn't be anything further from the truth.”
— Smart on an interaction with a fan
--
2020 results
(8-2, 7-2 SEC)
at Arkansas; W, 37-10
Auburn; W, 27-6
Tennessee; W, 44-21
at Alabama; L, 41-24
at Kentucky; W, 14-3
vs. Florida; L, 44-28
Mississippi State; W, 31-24
at South Carolina; W, 45-16
at Missouri; W, 49-14
Peach Bowl (Atlanta)
vs. Cincinnati; W, 24-21
--
2021 schedule
Sept. 4; vs. Clemson
Sept. 11; UAB
Sept. 18; South Carolina
Sept. 25; at Vanderbilt
Oct. 2; Arkansas
Oct. 9; at Auburn
Oct. 16; Kentucky
Oct. 30; vs. Florida
Nov. 6; Missouri
Nov. 13; at Tennessee
Nov. 20; Charleston Southern
Nov. 27; at Georgia Tech
(Sept. 4 game in Charlotte, North Carolina. Oct. 30 game in Jacksonville, Florida)
--
— David Glovach
