Head coach: Kirby Smart
Age: 44
Record at school: 44-12
Breaking it down
Location: Athens, Georgia
Stadium: Sanford Stadium (92,746)
All-time record: 831-425-54
Mascot: Uga
Last conference title appearance: 2019
Returning starters: 10 (2 offense, 8 defense)
Four-down territory
1. New face at QB: Whoever assumes the starting role at quarterback will be a new face for Georgia. Jake Fromm left for the NFL after his third year as the starter, leaving the door open for a new signal caller. The Bulldogs brought in transfer Jamie Newman over the offseason, but he opted out due to COVID-19. Another transfer, former Southern California quarterback J.T. Daniels is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered last season with the Trojans and isn’t cleared for practice. The Bulldogs also have redshirt freshman Dwan Mathis, who is back to form after having surgery a year ago to remove a cyst in his brain. Early reports have both Mathis and Daniels competing for the job. The new starting quarterback will get the chance to work with newly hired offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who served as the offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns in 2019.
2. Bulldogs should have elite defense: The Bulldogs only allowed two rushing touchdowns last season, both by quarterbacks. Georgia led the country in scoring defense (12.6 points per game) and rushing defense (74.6 yards per game). With eight returning starters, including leading tackler/linebacker Monty Rice, the Bulldogs are poised to boast an elite defense again in 2020. With a 10-game SEC schedule in place, depth is important. In that regard, the Bulldogs have plenty to work with after signing the nation’s third-best recruiting class in 2020, the No. 2 class in 2019 and the No. 1 class in 2018.
3. Next wave of running backs: For the last three seasons, Georgia has had loads of talent at the running back position, including players like Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Elijah Holyfield and D’Andre Swift. In 2020, the Bulldogs have several options in the backfield, including redshirt sophomore Zamir White, who was third on the team in rushing with 406 yards last season. Junior James Cook, who is also a threat in the receiving game, is also back along with sophomore Kenny McIntosh.
4. Pickens shoulders load for wideouts: Sophomore George Pickens had a breakout game in the 2020 Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs beat Baylor behind Pickens’ 12 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. Pickens finished the season as the Bulldogs’ leading receiver with 49 catches for 747 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2020, Pickens looks to continue his momentum from late last year. He’ll be expected to be the No. 1 receiver for the Bulldogs.
Extra point
With the SEC’s modified schedule, this will be the first time that Georgia will not play Georgia Tech since an eight-year break from 1917-1924. Although the ACC allowed for one non-conference opponent in 2019, the SEC opted for a conference-only schedule. While the 1943 and 1944 games are vacant in Georgia’s record books due to World War II, those are counted as Georgia Tech wins.
Upset special
Cheer: Alabama. Is it time for the Bulldogs to finally get over the proverbial hump that is the Alabama Crimson Tide? Georgia lost in overtime to Alabama in the 2018 national championship game as well as in the 2019 SEC title game. The Bulldogs haven’t beaten the Crimson Tide since 2007. The two teams will square off in the regular season for the first time since 2015. Both teams will have different quarterbacks, albeit Alabama’s Mac Jones started in games late last season. Georgia’s defense, however, could push the Bulldogs over the top, keeping the Crimson Tide’s offense, which includes star running back Najee Harris, out of the end zone enough to get the win.
Jeer: Florida. Georgia has had Florida’s number in the two teams’ annual game in Jacksonville, Florida, for the last three years, two of which under Gators head coach Dan Mullen. However, the Gators have a strong team in 2020 with returning starting quarterback Kyle Trask and a host of talented wide receivers.
Crystal ball
9-1: While Georgia might be one of the most talented teams in the SEC, it’s rather difficult to finish a full conference schedule without at least one loss. The Bulldogs’ toughest game is at Alabama, while they also host Auburn and Tennessee. This year, however, Florida has a strong enough team to beat Georgia in Jacksonville. The Bulldogs will still likely make the SEC title game at 9-1, where they could potentially see a rematch with the Crimson Tide.
Did you know?
Georgia’s defense held 13 of its 14 opponents to under 20 points last year. LSU surpassed that mark in the SEC title game, winning 37-10. The bulk of the Bulldogs' defense returns in 2020.
Quotebook
"I would certainly say it could rear its head faster this year than years past, based on what we're seeing in other sports, and the unknown that we don't know. Depth is going to be key. We've preached that to our coaches. Every practice, every walkthrough, everything we're doing, we're doing coaching for four groups of people."
— Smart
2019 results
(12-2, 7-1 SEC)
at Vanderbilt; W, 30-6
Murray State; W, 63-17
Arkansas State; W, 55-0
Notre Dame; W, 23-17
at Tennessee; W, 43-17
South Carolina (2OT); L, 20-17
Kentucky; W, 21-0
vs. Florida; W, 24-17
Missouri; W, 27-0
at Auburn; W, 21-14
Texas A&M; W, 19-13
at Georgia Tech; W, 54-7
SEC championship game
vs. LSU; L, 37-10
Sugar Bowl
vs. Baylor; W, 26-14
2020 schedule
Sept. 26; at Arkansas
Oct. 3; Auburn
Oct. 10; Tennessee
Oct. 17; at Alabama
Oct. 24; at Kentucky
Nov. 7; vs. Florida
Nov. 14; at Missouri
Nov. 21; Mississippi State
Nov. 28; at South Carolina
Dec. 5; Vanderbilt
