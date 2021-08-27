Coach’s corner
Head coach: John Grass
Record: 68-21 in 7 years
Age: 53
Hometown: Ashville
Playing career: DNP
Coordinators: Jimmy Ogle (offense), Kevin Sigler (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Jacksonville
Home: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium (24,000 capacity, first game 1947)
All-time record: 560-355-4
Mascot: Cocky
Band: Marching Southerners
Last conference title game appearance: 2020
Returning starters: 19 (9 offense, 10 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Welcome back: Zerrick Cooper, formerly of Clemson, returns at quarterback after sitting out the spring season. He started all four fall games before tearing his ACL. Cooper is fully recovered and the 2020 preseason All-American should return to his dynamic ways.
2. Tough early schedule: The Gamecocks easily could be 0-2 heading into their home game against North Alabama on Sept. 18. Jacksonville State opens with a neutral-site game against UAB in Montgomery and then heads to Florida State in the second week.
3. Defense, defense: With 10 returning starters, expect the Gamecocks to give up points and yards grudgingly. Between the fall and spring schedule, JSU limited opponents to 17.3 points per game. Take away the 41 points Florida State scored in the season opener, and that number drops to 15.7 points per game. Expect similar numbers this season.
4. Run, Gamecocks, Run: JSU doesn’t mind pounding the ball on the ground. The Gamecocks didn’t have a 1,000-yard rusher in the split season, but they did spread the wealth with four running backs who rushed for 369 yards or more while averaging 189 yards per game on the ground. Returner Josh Samuel led the way with 773 yards and eight touchdowns.
--
Extra point
Jacksonville State has 68 wins and six OVC titles in John Grass’s seven seasons
--
Upset special
Cheer: UAB. Gamecocks are deep and experienced and could easily sneak up on the Blazers, who are coming off a 6-3 season in which five games were canceled.
Jeer: at Kennesaw State. This is a budding rivalry game and the Owls have won both previous meetings with the Gamecocks.
--
Crystal ball
8-4: The Gamecocks schedule features UAB and Florida State, along with a road game at defending FCS champ Sam Houston State. Also on the schedule is a tough game at new rival Kennesaw State. The Gamecocks will need a win in one of those four games to have a chance to surpass eight wins.
--
Did you know?
Jacksonville State is joining the ASUN, which is establishing a football conference for the first time. The league has a one-season scheduling arrangement with the WAC, with the winner landing the league’s automatic playoff berth.
--
Quotebook
“The college football landscape is changing tremendously. I’ve never seen as big of changes as what we are going through with the NIL, the one-time transfers and things like that. It’s good changes, but there are some things that are going to have to level out over the next few years, but I think they are some good things for student-athletes as long as they are handled the right way.”
— Grass, talking about some dramatic changes that favor athletes taking place across all sports.
--
2020 results
(10-3, 6-1 OVC)
at Florida State; L, 41-24
Mercer; W, 38-28
at North Alabama; W, 24-17
at Florida International; W, 19-10
Tennessee Tech; W, 27-10
at Tennessee State; W, 38-16
at UT-Martin; W, 37-20
Southeast Missouri; W 21-3
Austin Peay; L, 13-10
at Eastern Kentucky; W, 44-23
at Murray State; W, 28-14
FCS playoffs
Davidson; W, 49-14
Delaware; L, 20-13
--
2021 schedule
Sept. 1; vs. UAB
Sept. 11; at Florida State
Sept. 18; North Alabama
Sept. 25; UT-Martin
Oct. 2; at Kennesaw State
Oct. 9; Stephen F. Austin
Oct. 23; at Sam Houston
Oct. 30; Central Arkansas
Nov. 6; Abilene Christian
Nov. 13; at Lamar
Nov. 20; at Eastern Kentucky
(Sept. 1 game in Montgomery)
--
— Gregg Dewalt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.