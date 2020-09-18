Coach’s corner
Head coach: John Grass
Age: 52
Record at school: 58-18
Breaking it down
Location: Jacksonville
Stadium: Burgess-Snow Field (24,000)
All-time record: 556-358-40
Conference affiliation: Ohio Valley Conference
Last conference title appearance: N/A
Returning starters: 12 (7 offense, 5 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Cooper in charge: Senior quarterback Zerrick Cooper returns after throwing for 3,403 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Leading receiver Josh Pearson is gone, but Cooper will still have players to get the ball to, including redshirt KJ Stepherson, a former transfer from Notre Dame, who picked up 479 yards and six touchdowns last season. Cooper will need another big season to keep the Gamecocks competitive in their four non-conference games.
2. Talent on defensive line: Junior defensive end D.J. Coleman had a nice season in 2019, finishing with five sacks, 10½ tackles for loss and 59 total tackles. On the inside, sophomore Jackson Luttrell, who appeared in 10 games as a freshman and is expected to have a regular role this season. Sophomore Dacorrian West has the build for a solid interior defensive lineman at 6-foot-3, 325 pounds and should contribute more this season after appearing in 11 games with one start in 2019.
3. Woodard the leader on defense: Redshirt sophomore linebacker Zack Woodard finished 2019 as the Gamecocks’ leading tackler with 96 tackles and was named second-team All-OVC. While the Gamecocks have a few holes to fill on the defense, Woodard will be expected to provide some continuity and experience. The Gamecocks hope to be better than they were in 2019 defensively. Jacksonville State gave up 24.8 points per game in losing four out of its last five. Woodard will need more big games like a team-high 10 tackles he had in the loss to Southeastern Louisiana to help the Gamecocks this season.
4. Matthews hopes to lead running game: In recent history, Jacksonville State is typically more of a pass-heavy team, but the Gamecocks will need to run the ball effectively in 2020 to keep the offense humming. Enter redshirt junior Michael Matthews, who rushed for 585 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. The Gamecocks will need a big year out of Matthews to keep the offense balanced. For example, Jacksonville State is 2-9 in games where Cooper throws for 300 or more passing yards. A big year from Matthews can keep the Gamecocks competitive.
Extra point
Redshirt junior Bryant Wallace, a Florence native, is both a kicker and punter for the Gamecocks and a key player overall for the Jacksonville State special teams unit. Wallace was 4-for-9 on field goals and 40-for-43 on extra points in 2019. The Gamecocks will need Wallace to improve on field goals to keep them in close games.
Upset special
Cheer: Florida International. The Gamecocks will be catching FIU after a game at Charlotte and right before a home game against Marshall, two relatively competitive games for the Panthers. While it is tough to pull off an upset over an FBS team, the Gamecocks might have enough firepower offensively with Cooper returning to get the win.
Jeer: North Alabama. In the second of two FCS games for the Gamecocks this season, Jacksonville State will face North Alabama. Historically, the two teams have faced off as NCAA Division II opponents regularly, but not as much recently. That changed starting last season when the Gamecocks and the Lions began a four-game contract. Jacksonville State took care of UNA 30-12 in 2019, but the Lions, now in year three of a transition to FCS football, seem primed to pull an upset.
Crystal ball
2-2. Splitting wins and losses in a four-game schedule isn’t bad for Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks in a regular season could have enough talent to compete for an Ohio Valley Conference title.
Did you know?
For the first time as a NCAA Division I FCS team, Jacksonville State did not finish with a winning record. The Gamecocks were 6-6 in 2019. The last time Jacksonville State didn’t finish with a winning record was in 1997 when the Gamecocks went 1-9 under former head coach Mike Williams as a NCAA Division II team in the Gulf South Conference.
Quotebook
“You're going to have to approach this season a little differently. And I don't think it's something anyone in the country is really prepared for because it's something we've never seen before. You have to have the whole team prepared and ready to play."
— Grass on modified schedules due to COVID-19
2019 results
(6-6, 3-5 OVC)
at SE Louisiana; L, 35-14
Chattanooga; W, 41-20
Eastern Washington; W, 49-45
North Alabama; W, 30-12
at Austin Peay; L, 52-33
Tenn. State; W, 31-23
at Eastern Illinois; W, 28-20
Southeast Missouri; L, 24-21
Murray State; W, 14-12
at UT-Martin; L, 22-17
at Tenn. Tech; L, 37-27
Eastern Kentucky; L, 29-23
2020 schedule
Oct. 3; at Florida State
Oct. 10; Mercer
Oct. 17; at North Alabama
Oct. 23; at Florida International
— Michael Hebert
