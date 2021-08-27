Coach’s corner
Head coach: Mark Stoops
Record: 49-50 in 8 seasons
Age: 54
Hometown: Youngstown, Ohio
Playing career: Iowa defensive back (1985-89)
Coordinators: Liam Coen (offense), Brad White (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Lexington, Kentucky
Home: Kroger Field (61,000 capacity, first game 1973)
All-time record: 629-632-44
Mascot: Wildcat
Band: Wildcat Marching Band
Last conference title game appearance: never
Returning starters: 11 (7 offense, 4 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Will power? Stoops named Penn State transfer Will Levis the starting quarterback Aug. 15. Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood went to Central Florida, and now Levis will try to utilize his dual-threat ability effectively in Lexington. In 15 games over three seasons at Penn State, Levis passed for more than 600 yards and rushed for more than 400. The quality of play the Wildcats get from this position could say a lot about what kind of season they have.
2. Here’s to you, Mr. Robinson: That’s Wan’Dale Robinson, who is back playing in his home state after two seasons at Nebraska. A native of nearby Frankfort, Robinson has over 900 receiving yards and more than 500 rushing yards in his career and earned honorable mention all-Big Ten recognition last year from the league’s coaches.
3. Ready to run: Chris Rodriguez Jr. will be an important part of Kentucky’s offense. He averaged 7.5 yards per carry as a freshman and 6.6 per carry as a sophomore, and Kentucky will probably rely on him as Levis gets used to running the offense. Rodriguez surpassed 100 rushing yards against Ole Miss, Georgia, Vanderbilt and South Carolina last year.
4. Quite a career: Defensive end Josh Paschal had melanoma on the bottom of his foot in 2018 and returned from cancer treatment to make three tackles by the end of that season. He has made 21½ tackles for loss in his college career. He’s been a team captain the past two years and will be a leader of UK’s defense this fall as a senior.
--
Extra point
Kentucky’s 34-7 win over Tennessee last fall was the Wildcats’ biggest win over the Vols since a 27-0 victory in 1935. It was also UK’s third win in the series since 2011. Before that, UK hadn’t beaten Tennessee since 1984.
--
Upset special
Cheer: LSU. Kentucky last played LSU seven years ago and historically struggles in this series, but the Tigers are still rebuilding following their 2019 national championship and this game is in Lexington.
Jeer: South Carolina. The Cats’ 41-18 win last year was their most lopsided ever vs. the Gamecocks, and South Carolina finished the season 2-8. But this looks like a trap game ahead of home dates with Florida and LSU.
--
Crystal ball
6-6: There are plenty of toss-up games, including Mizzou, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Louisville. Wins against Florida or Georgia look out of reach, but the Wildcats should be able to compete with most other opponents.
--
Did you know?
Stoops enters his ninth year as head coach, making him UK’s longest tenured head coach since Fran Curci (1973-81). If Stoops coaches next year, he’ll be the first person to reach 10 years as Kentucky’s head football coach.
--
Quotebook
“I said it when I got to Kentucky that we were going to recruit, we were going to develop, we were going to compete, and I wanted to take this program to national prominence, and people laughed at me. We're not there yet, but we're on our way.”
— Stoops
--
2020 results
(5-6, 4-6 SEC)
at Auburn; L, 29-13
Ole Miss; (OT) L, 42-41
Mississippi State; W, 24-2
at Tennessee; W, 34-7
at Missouri; L, 20-10
Georgia; L, 14-3
Vanderbilt; W, 38-35
at Alabama; L, 63-3
at Florida; L, 34-10
South Carolina; W, 41-18
Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
vs. N.C. State; W, 23-21
--
2021 schedule
Sept. 4; Louisiana-Monroe
Sept. 11; Missouri
Sept. 18; Chattanooga
Sept. 25; at South Carolina
Oct. 2; Florida
Oct. 9; LSU
Oct. 16; at Georgia
Oct. 30; at Mississippi State
Nov. 6; Tennessee
Nov. 13; at Vanderbilt
Nov. 20; New Mexico State
Nov. 27; at Louisville
--
— Craig Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.