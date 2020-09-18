Coach’s corner
Head coach: Mark Stoops
Age: 53
Record at school: 44-44
Breaking it down
Location: Lexington, Kentucky
Stadium: Kroger Field (61,000)
All-time record: 583-579-44
Mascot: Wildcat
Last conference title game appearance: Never
Returning starters: 13 (7 offense, 6 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Stabilizing the program: It seems like expectations are never overly high or overly low for the Wildcats, who are working on a four-year streak of finishing above the .500 mark and have been to four straight bowl games. Kentucky slipped form 10 wins in 2018 to eight in 2019, but it’s understandable given the early-season loss of QB Terry Wilson and WR Isaiah Epps, who missed the entire season. Mark Stoops and his staff adjusted to a run-heavy attack behind WR-turned-QB Lynn Bowden Jr., and the Wildcats won five of their last six games.
2. Who’s the quarterback?: Bowden is gone and Wilson has returned and is the quasi-incumbent. However, the Wildcats added Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood during the offseason and the talented dual-purpose QB could very well end up the starter if he receives immediate eligibility and Wilson struggles. In any case, it’s Wilson’s job to lose, but at least this season Kentucky has a legitimate No. 2 QB that should keep the offense churning in Wilson goes down with an injury.
3. Punt, Kentucky, punt: Flipping the field position is often crucial to success, and Kentucky returns a valuable weapon in senior punter Max Duffy, who won the 2019 Ray Guy Award as the nation’s best at that position. Duffy is a preseason All-America selection and Stoops will be counting on him to have another standout season.
4. Stopping the run: Kentucky was super-efficient running the ball, but not as good stopping the run, as it allowed 4.6 yards per carry and 21 rushing touchdowns in 2019. Shoring up the run game defense will largely be a key to this season’s success. Experience at linebacker — DeAndre Square and Josh Paschal — are now juniors, as is safety Yusuf Corker, who had a team-high 74 tackles, should help in defending the run.
Extra point
The return of Wilson at QB doesn’t mean Kentucky will be a pass-first team. With four returning offensive linemen, including Darrian Kinnard and Drake Jackson, who paved the way for Bowden to run for 1,369 yards, and talented running backs Asim Rose and Kavosiey Smoke, the Wildcats should be able to grind out yards on the ground.
Upset special
Cheer: Auburn. Kentucky opens up at Auburn on Sept. 26. How sweet would it be for Joey Gatewood to return to Jordan-Hare Stadium and play a major role in an upset victory.
Jeer: Alabama, Florida. Kentucky has to play at Alabama and Florida in back-to-back weeks ahead of its final regular-season game at home against South Carolina. The Wildcats might need a win in one of those two road games to secure a winning or at least .500 season. That’s gonna be tough.
Crystal ball
4-6: A schedule that includes two of the top three teams from the SEC West (only LSU is missing) will make it tough for Kentucky to get to the .500 mark this season. To get to five wins, Kentucky will have to take care of business against Vandy and Missouri, win a couple of what appear to be 50/50 matchups against Ole Miss, Mississippi State and South Carolina, and snatch a road win at Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky or Florida. Or maybe upset Georgia at home.
Did you know
After finishing 2-10 in his first season, Stoops has guided the Wildcats a 42-34 record over the past six seasons, including four straight bowl game appearances.
Quotebook
"I just continue to put my head down and go to work and grow this program and get better each and every day. That really is the mentality. We always try to keep an even-keel perspective around here."
— Kentucky coach Mark Stoops
2019 results
(8-5, 3-5 SEC)
Toledo; W, 38-24
Eastern Michigan; W, 38-17
Florida, L, 29-21
at Mississippi State; L, 28-13
at South Carolina; L, 24-7
Arkansas; W, 24-20
at Georgia; L, 21-0
Missouri; W, 29-7
Tennessee; L, 17-13
at Vanderbilt; W, 38-14
UT-Martin; W, 50-7
Louisville; W, 45-13
Belk Bowl
Virginia Tech; W, 37-30
2020 schedule
Sept. 26; at Auburn
Oct. 3; Ole Miss
Oct. 10; Mississippi State
Oct. 17; at Tennessee
Oct. 24; Georgia
Oct. 31; at Missouri
Nov. 14; Vanderbilt
Nov. 21; at Alabama
Nov. 28; at Florida
Dec. 5; South Carolina
