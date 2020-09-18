Coach’s corner
Head coach: Hugh Freeze
Age: 50
Record at school: 8-5
Breaking it down
Location: Lynchburg, Virginia
Stadium: Williams Stadium (25,000)
All-time record: 260-242-4
Conference affiliation: FBS independent
Last conference title appearance: N/A
Returning starters: 9 (4 offense, 5 defense)
Four-down territory
1. New QB for Flames: Three-year starting quarterback Buckshot Calvert is gone, leaving the door open for a new starting quarterback for Liberty under second-year head coach Hugh Freeze. Auburn transfer Malik Willis (sat out last season) was named the starting quarterback. Willis appeared in just 15 games for the Tigers, transferring after the 2018 season.
2. Experience on offensive line: The Flames return three starters on the offensive line, one of the few areas Liberty will have experience on offense in 2020. Left tackle Tristan Schultz is back after starting in all 13 games. The redshirt senior added 10 pounds over the offseason and now stands at 6-4, 305 pounds. Redshirt senior Damian Bounds returns at left guard after 13 starts. He suffered a hip injury in 2018 but played well last season. Thomas Sergeant returns for his redshirt senior season after starting every game the last three seasons. Other players expected to contribute include Brendan Schlitter, Jonathan Graham, John Kourtis, Maisen Knight and Ryan Eshleman.
3. Steps forward for defensive line: The defensive line combined for 25 of the team’s 35 sacks in 2019. The Flames lost some big names up front, including standout Jessie Lemonier, but returned talented players like TreShaun Clark, who had a big freshman campaign. The Flames also brought in transfer Durrell Johnson, and defensive line coach Josh Aldridge has several talented freshmen. While there’s no way to know if the Flames will reach 35 sacks, the most from a Liberty team since 1990, the defensive line has made major improvements.
4. Replacing key skill players: Along with the loss of Calvert, the Flames will also need to replace the production of running back Frankie Hickson and receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden. Hickson rushed for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Gandy-Golden hauled in 10 touchdowns along with almost 1,400 receiving yards. Without Hickson, senior Joshua Mack, redshirt senior Peyton Pickett and redshirt sophomore Troy Henderson are expected to compete for carries. At receiver, the Flames return the second and third-leading receivers in D.J. Stubbs and Kevin Shaa.
Extra point
In just its second year as an FBS program, Liberty went 8-5 and won its first bowl game. Turner Gill brought the Flames to a 6-6 record in 2018 before Freeze took over, elevating Liberty’s status both on the field and recruiting trail. The Flames previously were an FCS member in the Big South Conference.
Upset special
Cheer: Syracuse. The Flames got blanked by the Orange 24-0 in 2019. Despite the loss of several high-profile performers on offense last season, the Flames should be a much better team defensively this season, making for a more competitive matchup.
Jeer: Coastal Carolina. The Flames end the season at Coastal Carolina, a spot where Liberty could either be inching closer to a bowl game or just playing out the season. The last time these two teams played was 2016 and Coastal won 42-7. The Chanticleers boast a strong team in what already looks like a competitive Sun Belt. Look for Coastal Carolina to get a win in the season finale.
Crystal Ball
6-4: Freeze has Liberty in the right place, with recruiting being a big factor as to why the Flames shouldn’t take much of a step back despite losing some key players offensively. Liberty has a manageable schedule with tough games and others it should win, making for another potential bowl trip for the Flames.
Did you know?
Liberty’s 2020 recruiting class improved from the 2019 class, moving from the 135th ranked class to the 89th, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Freeze had placed emphasis on recruiting in his short time with the Flames, and so far, its paid off. For the 2021 class, the Flames currently have the 90th best class.
Quotebook
“I’m grateful that as of today we’re pressing forward to try and play the game we all love. Am I the expert on whether or not that should happen when that time comes? No. I’m not, but I just know I’m blessed to be able to try and prepare these guys for that anticipated event whenever it does happen and I’m certainly hopeful today.”
— Freeze, before Liberty finalized its schedule
2019 results
(8-5)
Syracuse; L, 24-0
at Louisiana-Lafayette; L, 35-14
Buffalo; W, 35-17
Hampton; W, 62-37
New Mexico; W, 17-10
at New Mexico State; W, 20-13
Maine; W, 59-44
at Rutgers; L, 44-34
at UMass; W, 63-21
at BYU; L, 31-24
at Virginia; W, 55-27
New Mexico State; W, 49-28
Cure Bowl
vs. Georgia Southern; W, 23-16
2020 schedule
Sept. 19; at Western Kentucky
Sept. 26; Florida International
Oct. 3; North Alabama
Oct. 10; Louisiana-Monroe
Oct. 17; at Syracuse
Oct. 24; Southern Miss
Nov. 7; at Virginia Tech
Nov. 14; Western Carolina
Nov. 21; at N.C. State
Dec. 5; at Coastal Carolina
