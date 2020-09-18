Coach’s corner
Head coach: Ed Orgeron
Age: 59
Record at school: 40-9
--
Breaking it down
Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Stadium: Tiger Stadium
All-time record: 784-400-47
Mascot: Mike the Tiger
Last conference title game appearance: 2019
Returning starters: 8 (4 offense, 4 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. After the Joe Show: Joe Burrow has moved on to the NFL, and Myles Brennan appears likely to take over as LSU’s quarterback. It’s hard to overstate how much of an influence Burrow had on last year’s Tigers. He won the Heisman Trophy and was the face of the national championship team. Brennan completed 24 out of 40 passes last year for 353 yards. He is a 6-4 junior from Long Beach, Mississippi.
2. Who are the go-to receivers? Justin Jefferson was already moving on, but Ja’Marr Chase’s decision to opt out leaves LSU with an unplanned absence at receiver. Chase had over 1,700 receiving yards last year, and Jefferson had over 1,500 yards receiving. Terrace Marshall Jr. caught 46 passes, but other likely starters haven’t been featured yet. Arik Gilbert, LSU’s highest-rated recruit in the 2020 class according to 247Sports, is the likely tight end.
3. Don’t forget running back: So much has been said about the loss of LSU’s quarterback and receivers — for good reason — it’s easy to overlook the changes at running back. Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for over 1,400 yards last season. Tyrion Davis-Price, Chris Curry and John Emery are all back after ranking third through fifth on LSU’s rushing list last year behind Edwards-Helaire and Burrow, but the three totaled only 672 yards.
4. Newcomers from FCS: Programs at the Football Championship Subdivision routinely bring in former FBS players, but some players transfer the other way around. LSU has added a couple significant FCS transfers. Liam Shanahan, the likely starting center, is from Harvard. Jabril Cox, likely to start at linebacker, is from North Dakota State.
--
Extra point
LSU is 61-8 at home in the last 10 seasons. Four of those eight losses have come against Alabama (2012, ’14, ’16 and ’18), with the others coming to Mississippi State (2014), Arkansas (2015), Florida (2016) and Troy (2017).
--
Upset special
Cheer: Alabama. It’s weird to think about LSU pulling an upset following a 15-0 season, but the Tigers would make a major statement if they beat Alabama for the second year in a row. It took a brilliant performance by QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase to win last year, and even then it almost wasn’t enough. LSU won 46-41. Lighting up an Alabama defense like that again seems unlikely.
Jeer: Texas A&M. Since arriving in the SEC, the Aggies have had plenty of good teams but no great ones and their fans are still waiting for their first appearance in the SEC title game. LSU beat A&M 50-7 last year. But if LSU takes a couple losses before Thanksgiving, which is certainly possible, a road game against Texas A&M looks like a potential trouble spot.
--
Crystal ball
7-3: LSU has plenty of talent as always, but seasons like 2019 don’t come along often. The Tigers will miss many of the key players that led them to their fourth national championship and an unbeaten year. LSU will be favored in its first three games, but a road trip to play an improved Florida team will be a major challenge. After hosting South Carolina, the Tigers have back-to-back games at Auburn and at home against Alabama (though there is a week off in between them). A road game Thanksgiving weekend at Texas A&M will also be tough.
--
Did you know?
Last year was LSU’s first undefeated season since the 1958 team went 11-0 and was voted national champion. Those Tigers won the Sugar Bowl 7-0 over Clemson. Billy Cannon was Sugar Bowl MVP and one year later won the Heisman Trophy.
--
Quotebook
“I don't want to put too much on him. But it looks like he's going to be the next one, the next great one at LSU.”
— LSU coach Ed Orgeron, speaking to WNXX-FM in Baton Rouge about true freshman receiver Kayshon Boutte, according to The Advocate
--
2019 results
(15-0, 8-0 SEC)
Georgia Southern; W, 55-3
at Texas; W, 45-38
Northwestern State; W, 65-14
at Vanderbilt; W, 66-38
Utah State; W, 42-6
Florida; W, 42-28
at Mississippi State; W, 36-13
Auburn; W, 23-20
at Alabama; W, 46-41
at Ole Miss; W, 58-37
Arkansas; W, 56-20
Texas A&M; W, 50-7
SEC championship game
vs. Georgia; W, 37-10
Playoffs
vs. Oklahoma; W, 63-28
vs. Clemson; W, 42-25
--
2020 schedule
Sept. 26; Mississippi State
Oct. 3; at Vanderbilt
Oct. 10; Missouri
Oct. 17; at Florida
Oct. 24; South Carolina
Oct. 31; at Auburn
Nov. 14; Alabama
Nov. 21; at Arkansas
Nov. 28; at Texas A&M
Dec. 5; Ole Miss
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.