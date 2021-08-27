Coach’s corner
Head coach: Ed Orgeron
Record: 28-12 in 5 years at LSU, 38-34 in 9 years overall.
Age: 61
Hometown: Larose, Louisiana
Playing career: Northwestern State defensive lineman (1981-84), three-year letterman.
Coordinators: Jake Peetz (offense), Daronte Jones (defense)
Info booth
Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Home: Tiger Stadium (102,321 capacity, first game 1924)
All-time record: 817-420-47
Mascot: Mike the Tiger
Band: Golden Band from Tigerland
Last conference title game appearance: 2019
Returning starters: 21 (10 offense, 11 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Taking snaps: With the recent announcement that Myles Brennan broke a bone in is non-throwing arm while on a fishing trip, Max Johnson is on tap to open the season as the starting quarterback. Johnson led the Tigers to a win over Florida last season and provides LSU with a legitimate run-pass option QB.
2. Worst title defense ever? One year removed from winning the national championship, LSU struggled mightily in 2020. There’s a case to be made that it was the worst title defense by a team ever, given that the Tigers had to win their last two games just to reach the .500 mark. A few of the losses were downright embarrassing — 55-17 against Alabama and 48-11 to a mediocre, at best, Auburn team come to mind.
3. Phantom defense: In its five losses, LSU allowed 212 points (42.4 ppg). That’s not the kind of defense LSU fans expect from the Tigers even in today’s modern game which skews toward offense. Even in winning their final two games, LSU gave up a total of 82 points — 34 vs. Florida and 48 vs. Ole Miss. Don’t expect Orgeron to be around if LSU has a second consecutive mediocre season.
4. Staff overhaul: In an effort to return to the form that resulted in the 2019 national title (and maybe save his job), Orgeron brought in six new coaches, including both coordinators. How well and quickly LSU adjusts to its new coaches will determine whether it can compete for the SEC West division title.
Extra point
LSU has not had a losing season since 1999 when Gerry DiNardo was in his final year. LSU had to win its final two games last year to avoid a losing season.
Upset special
Cheer: Alabama. This game often carries SEC West title implications. Depending on how the season transpires, a win by LSU would deal a big blow to Alabama’s national title aspirations and give the Tigers a huge step forward in returning to prominence.
Jeer: Mississippi State. Last year’s loss in the season opener set the tone for a disaster of a season for the Tigers. A loss in the SEC opener won’t go over well with the fanbase.
Crystal ball
6-6: Other than the three of the four non-conference games on the schedule, there are no gimmee wins. Vanderbilt and South Carolina are off the schedule while a road game at Kentucky is no sure win. Assuming LSU can win its opener at UCLA and its other non-conference games, it’s tough to see where Orgeron’s club can pick up enough wins to challenge for the SEC championship.
Did you know?
Former Florence Falcons running back Armoni Goodwin is a true freshman with the Tigers this season. Don’t discount him getting some carries and having a chance to make an impact this season as LSU tries to revamp its rushing attack.
Quotebook
“Do it the way I want. That's it. If it's not done the way I want, I'm going to fix it. If I see something broke, I'm fixing it. LSU's standard of performance, the way we have done things, this reminds me a lot of the 2018 season. There's a lot of unknowns. There's a lot of noise out there. You've got to block out the noise, a lot of predictions on this and this. That stuff doesn't matter. It's about our football team. It's about me gelling this football team together, us playing together.”
— Orgeron on how he is changing the dynamic of the way he coaches
2020 results
(5-5, 5-5 SEC)
Mississippi State; L, 44-34
at Vanderbilt; W, 41-7
at Missouri; L, 45-41
South Carolina; W, 52-24
at Auburn; L, 48-11
at Arkansas; W, 27-24
at Texas A&M; L, 20-7
Alabama; L, 55-17
at Florida; W, 37-34
Ole Miss; W, 53-48
2021 schedule
Sept. 4; at UCLA
Sept. 11; McNeese State
Sept. 18; Central Michigan
Sept. 25; at Mississippi State
Oct. 2; Auburn
Oct. 9; at Kentucky
Oct. 16; Florida
Oct. 23; at Ole Miss
Nov. 6; at Alabama
Nov. 13; Arkansas
Nov. 20; Louisiana-Monroe
Nov. 27; Texas A&M
— Gregg Dewalt
