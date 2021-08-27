Coach’s corner
Head coach: Mike Leach
Record: 4-7 in 1 year at MSU, 143-97 in 19 years overall
Age: 60
Hometown: Cody, Wyoming
Playing career: Played for the Cody High School Broncs.
Coordinators: Leach (offense), Zach Arnett (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Starkville, Mississippi
Home: Davis Wade Stadium (61,337 capacity, first game 1914)
All-time record: 565-592-39
Mascot: Bully
Band: The Famous Maroon Band
Last conference title game appearance: 1998
Returning starters: 15 (8 offense, 7 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Leach, no beach: Despite an SEC-record 623 passing yards against LSU, Leach’s first season in the Southeastern Conference produced the weakest numbers of his career. The offensive guru watched his Mississippi State offense average 340 yards per game, the lowest of any of his teams. It included the first shutout loss of his career, 41-0 at Alabama. The Bulldogs featured four starting freshmen on offense. “One way to improve, at least in our case, get older,” Leach said. “Rather than be one of the youngest teams in the BCS — I think the youngest — get older. But I was very proud of the way they competed and improved as the season went on.”
2. Common sense ain’t common: Quarterback Will Rogers was one of MSU’s starting offensive freshmen, throwing for almost 2,000 yards and 11 touchdowns. "True freshmen don't start very often, and part of the reason is they're true freshmen," Leach said. "But in Will's case, we needed a guy that could go out there and play. I thought he did a very good job." Rogers split time with K.J. Costello, but Rogers is the expected starter now. Unless Southern Miss transfer Jack Abraham, who has almost 7,100 career passing yards, shines.
3. Block somebody: A woeful offensive line led to an SEC-high 34 sacks last year and MSU throwing 18 interceptions. Just because the school colors include maroon doesn’t mean the linemen should act like matadors.
4. Big hole on defense: Linebacker Erroll Thompson, MSU’s leading tackler the last two seasons and a Florence native, is gone after more than 300 career tackles. Nathaniel Watson is penciled in Thompson’s role. Junior outside linebacker Aaron Brule had at least eight tackles in five games last year.
--
Extra point
Leach’s previous worst offense was in his first year at Washington State. The Cougars averaged 360 yards in 2012, upped that to 421 in 2013 and jumped to 518 in 2014.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Auburn. With a win, the Bulldogs could take a step to middle-of-the-division mediocrity. In the SEC, that still means a bowl. Maybe a nice one.
Jeer: Vanderbilt. With a loss to the lightest of SEC lightweights, the Bulldogs continue to do what they’ve done for so long. Wait on baseball season.
--
Crystal ball
8-5: Look for a streaky year with a 3-0 start before a three-game losing streak. Some SEC lightweights on the back end lead to a school-record 12th straight bowl appearance. MSU went to 13 bowls prior to the streak.
--
Did you know?
Mississippi State’s national baseball championship this year leaves just two major-conference schools who haven’t won a national title in any sport. Who will win the race: Kansas State or Virginia Tech?
--
Quotebook
"Coach Leach, he's extremely smart. He can make a ton of different references, whether you're middle of film, talking, talk about George Patton or World War II or some other type of history reference. There's a lot. There's not one particular one that people keep going back to. He's a character. He's relatable. He's funny. He can definitely keep the guys rolling."
— receiver Austin Williams
--
2020 results
(4-7, 3-7 SEC)
at LSU; W, 44-34
Arkansas; L, 21-14
at Kentucky; L, 24-2
Texas A&M; L, 28-14
at Alabama; L, 41-0
Vanderbilt; W, 24-17
at Georgia; L, 31-24
at Ole Miss; L, 31-24
Auburn; L, 24-10
Missouri; W, 51-32
Armed Forces Bowl (Fort Worth, Texas)
vs. Tulsa; W, 28-26
--
2021 schedule
Sept. 4; Louisiana Tech
Sept. 11; N.C. State
Sept. 18; at Memphis
Sept. 25; LSU
Oct. 2; at Texas A&M
Oct. 16; Alabama
Oct. 23; at Vanderbilt
Oct. 30; Kentucky
Nov. 6; at Arkansas
Nov. 13; at Auburn
Nov. 20; Tennessee State
Nov. 25; Ole Miss
--
— A. Stacy Long
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.