Coach’s corner
Head coach: Eli Drinkwitz
Age: 37
Record at school: 0-0
--
Breaking it down
Location: Columbia, Missouri
Stadium: Faurot Field (62,621)
All-time record: 684-567-52
Mascot: Truman
Last conference title game appearance: 2014
Returning starters: 12 (4 offense, 8 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. New era: Drinkwitz takes over for Barry Odom, a seemingly nice guy who never could break through for a standout season during his tenure as head coach. Drinkwitz arrives with a reputation as being an excellent offensive coordinator and QB coach. How well that carries over the Tigers in the rugged SEC remains to be seen. Missouri fans obviously hope for big things from the Tigers’ offense this season. Drinkwitz will be calling the plays, so he’ll get the praise or the criticism depending on how the season transpires.
2. Who is the quarterback? TCU transfer Shawn Robinson appears to be the front-runner for the job, thanks to his starting experience with the Horned Frogs. Robinson sat out last season but previously made eight starts for the Horned Frogs. Robinson threw for 1,334 yards before getting hurt in 2018, so he is capable of producing at a high level. Behind him, junior Taylor Powell played some last season but completed only 46.8% of his passes.
3. Run game in good hands: Larry Rountree III will be the featured back in what Drinkwitz said he wants to be a “downhill running game.” At 5-10, 210 pounds, Rountree, who rushed for 829 yards, is more of a change-of-direction back and needs to prove he can handle the inside run game and get the tough yards. Tyler Badie was the second leading rusher a year ago with 457 yards.
4. How about the defense? Missouri’s defense was actually pretty good a year ago. The Tigers never allowed more than 29 points in a game, so it gave the team a chance most Saturdays. Drinkwitz retained defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who favors an aggressive approach. The top three tacklers from a unit that allowed the 14th fewest points nationally return, led by LB Nick Bolton.
--
Extra point
There’s a reason Nick Bolton is a preseason All-American at linebacker. The senior led the Tigers with 107 tackles in 2019 — more than double the next-best total on the team. He’s versatile, too. He finished with nine tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and two interceptions.
--
Upset special
Cheer: South Carolina, Arkansas and Mississippi State. The schedule softens at the end of the season with games against South Carolina, Arkansas and Mississippi State. If the Tigers can win two of those, it’s an opportunity to build some momentum for 2021.
Jeer: Alabama. The SEC didn’t do Drinkwitz any favors in the scheduling with SEC favorite Alabama visiting for the season opener. The Tigers then play three of their next four on the road — at Tennessee, at LSU and at Florida.
--
Crystal ball
3-7: Missouri’s schedule is too strong to expect much more than this unless Drinkwitz is a miracle worker and somehow sweep the last three, beat Vanderbilt and shock someone else.
--
Did you know?
Missouri has yet to win an SEC title, but it did win the East Division in back-to-back seasons in 2013-14.
--
Quotebook
“Nick Bolton is Nick Bolton, and that’s all he needs to be for us. He’s picking up right where he left off last year and the guys behind him are following suit as well.”
— defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to the Columbia Tribune
--
2019 results
(6-6, 3-5 SEC)
at Wyoming; L, 37-31
West Virginia; W, 38-7
Southeast Missouri; W, 50-0
South Carolina; W, 34-14
Troy; W, 42-10
Ole Miss; W, 38-27
at Vanderbilt; L, 21-14
at Kentucky; L 29-7
at Georgia; L, 27-0
Florida; L, 23-6
Tennessee; L, 24-20
at Arkansas; W, 24-14
--
2020 schedule
Sept. 26; Alabama
Oct. 3; at Tennessee
Oct. 10; at LSU
Oct. 17; Vanderbilt
Oct. 24; at Florida
Oct. 31; Kentucky
Nov. 14; Georgia
Nov. 21; at South Carolina
Nov. 28; Arkansas
Dec. 5; at Mississippi State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.