Coach’s corner
Head coach: Eliah Drinkwitz
Record: 5-5 in 1 year at Missouri, 17-6 in 2 years overall
Age: 38
Hometown: Alma, Arkansas
Playing career: Arkansas Tech
Coordinators: Drinkwitz (offense), Steve Wilks (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Columbia, Missouri
Home: Faurot Field (62,621 capacity, first game 1890)
All-time record: 689-572-52
Mascot: Truman
Band: Marching Mizzou
Last conference title game appearance: 2014
Returning starters: 13 (7 offense, 6 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. A softer landing: Last year, Drinkwitz had what every coach dreams of when he takes a new job … a game against Alabama to start the season. And though the Tigers weren’t exactly set up for success on day one given that schedule, they followed blowout losses to the Tide and Tennessee with solid wins over LSU and Kentucky. This year, Mizzou opens with Central Michigan. Easier than playing Alabama, but the honeymoon is short. They visit Kentucky a week later.
2. Welcome back, Connor: Quarterback Connor Bazelak highlighted a 45-41 win over LSU in his first start after taking over for Shawn Robinson partway through the Tennessee game. Say what you will about LSU’s 2020 defense, but Bazelak earned the starting job and kept it. His 7-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio wasn’t great, but he threw for over 2,300 yards and completed nearly 67 percent of his passes.
3. Shoes to fill: Larry Rountree III might be one of Missouri’s more difficult players to replace. Rountree rushed 209 times for 972 yards — 4.7 yards per carry — and 14 touchdowns. Tyler Badie is Missouri’s top returning rusher in terms of yardage last year, having rushed for 242 yards on 48 carries. His and several teammates’ workload and opportunity are about to increase.
4. 10 years with the Tigers: Believe it or not, this is Mizzou’s 10th year in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers surprised a lot of people with East Division championships in 2013 and 2014, though they fell to Auburn and Alabama, respectively, in those SEC championship games. But since then, Missouri’s luck has been more mixed. The Tigers finished third in the East last year and tied for third in 2017 but no higher than that in the other five seasons.
--
Extra point
This is the third year for Drinkwitz to be a college head coach. He was head coach at Appalachian State for one year, after Scott Satterfield left for Louisville. A year later, Missouri hired Drinkwitz to replace Barry Odom.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Florida. Mizzou is 4-5 against the Gators since joining the conference. Last year’s 41-17 defeat wasn’t pretty, but Missouri gets this game at home Nov. 20. The Tigers are 2-2 against Florida in Columbia.
Jeer: Arkansas. The Razorbacks took big strides last year under coach Sam Pittman, and they host Mizzou in the regular-season finale six days after the Tigers try to deal with Florida.
--
Crystal ball
8-4: The back half of the schedule looks more difficult. It features home games against Texas A&M and Florida and a road trip to Georgia. Missouri has a chance to start 6-0 if it can survive winnable road games at Kentucky and Boston College and a home game against Tennessee.
--
Did you know?
Missouri has gone more than six years without a bowl win. The last time Mizzou went that long without winning a bowl game was 2005. The Tigers won the Independence Bowl Dec. 30, 2005, just over seven years after winning the Insight.com Bowl.
--
Quotebook
“Let's make no bones about it. We were 5-5. We were an average football team last year, but we've put in the work, and that's what it takes. So we're trying to get past that.”
— Offensive lineman Case Cook
--
2020 results
(5-5, 5-5 SEC)
Alabama; L, 38-19
at Tennessee; L, 35-12
LSU; W, 45-41
Kentucky; W, 20-10
at Florida; L, 41-17
at South Carolina; W, 17-10
Vanderbilt; W, 41-0
Arkansas; W, 50-48
Georgia; L, 49-14
at Mississippi State; L, 51-32
--
2021 schedule
Sept. 4; Central Michigan
Sept. 11; at Kentucky
Sept 18; Southeast Missouri State
Sept. 25; at Boston College
Oct. 2; Tennessee
Oct. 9; North Texas
Oct. 16; Texas A&M
Oct. 30; at Vanderbilt
Nov. 6; at Georgia
Nov. 13; South Carolina
Nov. 20; Florida
Nov. 26; at Arkansas
--
— Craig Thomas
