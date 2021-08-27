Coach’s corner
Head coach: Chris Willis
Record: 16-19 in 4 years at UNA
Age: 47
Hometown: Aberdeen, Mississippi
Coordinators: Tyler Rice/Zach Lisko (co-offense), Steadman Campbell (defense)
Info booth
Location: Florence
Home: Braly Stadium (14,215 capacity, first game 1912)
All-time record: 476-280-16
Mascot: Leo III
Band: Marching Pride of North Alabama
Last conference title game appearance: N/A
Returning starters: 17 (10 offense, 7 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Who will be under center?: This has been a big question for UNA. Blake Dever and Rett Files split snaps during the team’s four-game 2020 season, but the Lions brought in two more quarterbacks in Jaylen Gipson and Brady Pope. Gipson transferred from Texas State, while Pope came in from Western Iowa Community College. Dever, a senior, and Files, a redshirt sophomore, have the most experience out of the quartet. Willis isn’t in a rush to name a starter and said he would like to see them compete throughout camp.
2. Some running back contributions: The Lions averaged just 84.8 yards on the ground in 2019 and 49.5 last season (although they did play three FBS teams in 2020). The hope is having a healthy Jaxton Carson back from a torn Achilles and moving Parker Driggers from receiver to be more of a running back should help. Carson ran for 248 yards and three touchdowns in limited work in 2019, while Driggers led the team with 82 yards and two scores last season.
3. Secondary should shine: Cornerbacks K.J. Smith and Gerell Green and safeties Alonzo Craighton and Kyree Fields return. All four finished in the top 10 on the team in tackles and accounted for all three of the team’s interceptions. The Lions also brought in Evan Jones, a transfer from Georgia State, to play corner and allow Green to go to the nickel spot.
4. A few more receiving options: Whomever the quarterback will be for UNA, he’ll have quite a few choices of who to throw to. The Lions bring back their top four receivers in Dexter Boykin (13 catches, 157 yards) and Cortez Hall (14, 121), tight end Corson Swan (9, 120) and Driggers (13, 111).
Extra point
This will be UNA’s final season in the Big South. The Lions are set to move to the ASUN for football beginning in the 2022 season. UNA already completes in the ASUN in its other sports.
Upset special
Cheer: Monmouth. The Hawks won the Big South last season with their only loss coming against Sam Houston State, the eventual FCS national champion, in the first round of the playoffs. Monmouth is the pick to win the league again. There’s plenty of tough games to choose from, but this one seems about right based on the conference.
Jeer: Robert Morris. The Colonials return many of their starters from the spring season, but this game should be winnable for UNA. It’s one of the Lions’ easier ones on a schedule that features seven teams ranked in the preseason top 25. Robert Morris has just three recent winning seasons — 2006, 2010 and 2019.
Crystal ball
6-5: UNA might have one of the toughest schedules in the FCS. The Lions will face seven teams ranked in the preseason top 25, including four in the first four weeks. Campbell, Robert Morris and Hampton should all be wins, while Chattanooga, Jacksonville State, North Carolina A&T and Charleston Southern are more-or-less tossup games. A lot of this will depend on the quarterback.
Did you know?
UNA is renewing three series from more than 40 years ago. The Lions will play former fellow Gulf South Conference members Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls State for the first time since the 1970s. UNA last played Nicholls State in 1976 and Southeastern Louisiana in 1978. The Lions will also play Chattanooga for the first time since 1963.
Quotebook
“If anyone knows anything about FCS football, they’re some of the top teams in the country. Seven of them are rankable teams. That’s not to take away from the other four (teams). Everyone said when you move up to DI, it’s going to be like that. Not necessarily, you’ve also got to script yourself for some success. That’s something we’ve got to look into for the future going forward. If we want to be the playoffs, two losses are about the max you can lose. Very occasionally, you see a three-loss team in.”
— Willis on UNA’s schedule
2020 results
(0-4)
at Liberty; L, 28-7
Jacksonville State; L, 24-17
at Sothern Mississippi; L, 24-13
at BYU; L, 66-14
2021 schedule
Sept. 4; at Southeastern Louisiana
Sept. 11; Chattanooga
Sept. 18; at Jacksonville State
Sept. 25; at Nicholls State
Oct. 2; Campbell
Oct. 9; at North Carolina A&T
Oct. 16; Robert Morris
Oct. 23; Charleston Southern
Nov. 6; at Monmouth
Nov. 13; Kennesaw State
Nov. 20; at Hampton
— David Glovach
