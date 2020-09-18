Coach’s corner
Head coach: Lane Kiffin
Age: 45
Record at school: 0-0
Breaking it down
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)
All-time record: 675-532-35
Mascot: Tony the Landshark
Last conference title game appearance: never
Returning starters: 11 (6 offense, 5 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Lane train: The excitement that Lane Kiffin brought to the Ole Miss program will finally see the field. The Rebels hired him from Florida Atlantic in December, a move met with much exuberance by fans. “We didn’t come here to be good,” Kiffin said after being introduced. “That’s not why we’re here today. We came here to be great.” This is his fifth head coaching stop. (Oakland Raiders, Tennessee, Southern California are the others.)
2. More MoMo: Linebacker MoMo Sanogo, impressive enough that he was preseason All-SEC a year ago, returns from a season-ending broken ankle he suffered in Game 2. Sanogo led the Rebels with 112 tackles as a sophomore in 2018. "(My ankle) and my whole body is getting back into football shape, but I feel great," Sanogo said. "COVID was good and bad for me. I had an amazing opportunity to spend a lot of time getting my body back to 100 percent. Then the flip side is, I missed spring, and now I haven't played football in over a year and I have to get back into the swing of things."
3. Plumlee assignment: The Rebels aren’t settled on a quarterback. Matt Corral was the starter at the beginning of last year before an early injury. John Rhys Plumlee took over and was impressive enough to be a Freshman All-American and keep the job after Corral returned. Both are now sophomores. "As a unit, I think we have done a hell of a job this year,” Corral said. “By far, this is the hardest I've ever worked since I was trying to earn a scholarship." Corral threw for almost 1,400 yards last year in 10 games, with four starts. Plumlee, in nine games with eight starts, set an Ole Miss freshman rushing record. His 1,023 yards were also the most by a QB in school history, almost doubling the previous mark.
4. Moore, Moore, Moore: Junior Elijah Moore remains a threat at receiver. He had 67 catches last year with the next-highest Rebel at 20. His 850 yards receiving were 37% of Ole Miss’ passing total. No teammate had more than 200. Of course, something Ole Miss wants to see less, less, less of this year is Moore’s infamous moment at the end of last year’s Mississippi State game. He caught a 2-yard TD pass with 4 seconds remaining and drew a celebration penalty for crawling and pretending to urinate like a dog. The Rebels, kicking from 15 yards farther, missed the extra point and lost 21-20.
Extra point
Center Eli Johnson, who started all 12 games last year and gave up just one sack in 377 pass blocks, opted out of playing. Johnson, according to reports, was affected by the coronavirus. Both of his parents were diagnosed with it. Johnson, his mother and 5-year-old sister were living under the same roof when his mother was diagnosed.
Upset special
Cheer: Florida. The Rebels open with the Gators for the first time since 1948. Kiffin will be the toast of The Grove if he wins his debut.
Jeer: Arkansas. The Razorbacks were so woeful last year, going winless in the SEC, and have a new coach of their own who will be playing his first winnable home game.
Crystal ball
3-7: The Rebels, so rush heavy a year ago, promise to be more balanced, but they are on their third head coach in five years for a reason. Ole Miss hasn’t had a winning season since 2015. However, the Egg Bowl — with Kiffin vs. Mike Leach — promises to garner massive interest. Just not for the football being played.
Did you know?
Ole Miss is set to retire former quarterback Eli Manning’s No. 10 jersey. It will be the third retired jersey in school history, joining his dad Archie’s No. 18 and Russellville native Chucky Mullins’ No. 38. Eli set or tied 47 Ole Miss single-game, season and career records from 2000-03. "I owe so much credit to the coaches and all the wonderful teammates that I had here during my time in Oxford that put in all the hard work right alongside of me," Eli said. "It'll be special to see the number go up there next to my dad and Chucky Mullins."
Quotebook
“This has been a long journey. About 10 years ago we left the SEC, and now we're coming back. There's nothing like it. I've said it before: there's football, and there's the SEC. No matter where you go, no matter where you coach, there is nothing like it. Being away from it for three years, sometimes when you leave something you realize what it really is. We had a great three years down at Florida Atlantic with two conference championships, two 10- and 11-win seasons, but there was something missing.”
— Kiffin
2019 results
(4-8, 2-6 SEC)
at Memphis; L, 15-10
Arkansas; W, 31-17
SE Louisiana; W, 40-29
California; L, 28-20
at Alabama; L, 59-31
Vanderbilt; W, 31-6
at Missouri; L, 38-27
Texas A&M; L, 24-17
at Auburn; L, 20-14
New Mexico St.; W, 41-3
at LSU; L, 58-37
at Miss. State; L, 21-20
2020 schedule
Sept. 26; Florida
Oct. 3; at Kentucky
Oct. 10; Alabama
Oct. 17; at Arkansas
Oct. 24; Auburn
Oct. 31; at Vanderbilt
Nov. 14; South Carolina
Nov. 21; at Texas A&M
Nov. 28; Miss. State
Dec. 5; at LSU
