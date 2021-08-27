Coach’s corner
Head coach: Lane Kiffin
Record: 5-5 in 1 year at Ole Miss, 67-39 in 9 years overall
Age: 46
Hometown: Bloomington, Minnesota
Playing career: Played quarterback at Fresno State from 1994-96.
Coordinators: Jeff Lebby (offense), D.J. Durkin/Chris Partridge (co-defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Home: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038 capacity, first game 1915)
All-time record: 680-537-35
Mascot: Tony the Landshark
Band: The Pride of the South
Last conference title game appearance: never
Returning starters: 17 (8 offense, 9 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. More than OK Corral: Junior quarterback Matt Corral led the nation in total offense last year at almost 385 yards per game. One thing in Corral’s favor is working with the same offensive coordinator for a second straight season. “He's a very confident kid, so we've got to get him to play more consistent because he played great at times, and then he played really poorly at times," Kiffin said. "I think a lot of people forget that it was his first year as a starter. We know what to build off, and we know what it should look like."
2. No D on -efense: The Rebels, at least on defense last year, put the “Miss” in Ole Miss. Giving up a 519-yard average per game is bad enough. Ranking 126th of 127 Division I-A teams is worse. (Thank you, North Texas?) “Film doesn't lie," defensive back Jaylon Jones said. "We weren't the best at executing. We weren't the best as tackling or stopping offenses, so we make that a main focus. … Tackling and all those little things, the little details, we know that's what it takes to just be a successful team and go down and win a lot of games."
3. Moore no more: Corral needs a new primary target with Elijah Moore now in the NFL. Moore averaged 149 yards receiving per game last year. His 86 catches were more than the next three Rebels combined. Johnathan Mingo (27 catches) and Dontario Drummond (25) are returning starters. Drummond’s seven TD catches were one less than Moore had.
4. Drawing a line: Four starters return on the offensive line, with freshman Cedric Melton in at right guard, but the linemen have gone through a major change. Line coach Randy Clements was fired in April just after spring drills ended.
--
Extra point
Ole Miss enters the season No. 1 in one national ranking. The Rebels — all 240 coaches, players and staff — have been vaccinated for COVID-19. The state of Mississippi ranks 49th at less than 43 percent, ahead of only Idaho, according to the Mayo Clinic.
--
Upset special
Cheer: LSU. The Rebels haven’t beaten LSU since 2015, but the Tigers visit Oxford this year and escaped last year with a 53-48 victory.
Jeer: Liberty. Ole Miss will have a Freeze warning going when former coach Hugh Freeze (phone and all) and the Flames come to town. Freeze went 39-25 in five seasons (before NCAA action) or 12-25 (after).
--
Crystal ball
7-6: How festive might The Grove or The Square be if the Rebs record their second official winning season in a decade? Of course, NCAA penalties wiped out winning marks by Freeze in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
--
Did you know?
Corral set a school record last year with 513 yards passing against South Carolina. He was 28-of-32 with four touchdowns. His 29 TD passes for the season are third in school history, tied with Eli Manning (2003) and two behind Manning (2001) and Chad Kelly (2015).
--
Quotebook
“Looking forward to big things. I think the future is bright for this team, especially this year.”
— defensive back Jaylon Jones
--
2020 results
(5-5, 4-5 SEC)
Florida;L, 51-35
at Kentucky;(OT) W, 42-41
Alabama;L, 63-48
at Arkansas;L, 33-21
Auburn;L, 35-28
at Vanderbilt;W, 54-21
South Carolina;W, 59-42
Mississippi State;W, 31-24
at Texas A&M;canceled
at LSU;L, 53-48
Outback Bowl (Tampa, Fla.)
vs. Indiana;W, 26-20
--
2021 schedule
Sept. 6; vs. Louisville
Sept. 11; Austin Peay
Sept. 18; Tulane
Oct. 2; at Alabama
Oct. 9; Arkansas
Oct. 16; at Tennessee
Oct. 23; LSU
Oct. 30; at Auburn
Nov. 6; Liberty
Nov. 13; Texas A&M
Nov. 20; Vanderbilt
Nov. 25; at Mississippi State
(Sept. 6 game in Atlanta)
--
— A. Stacy Long
