Coach’s corner
Head coach: Kane Wommack
Record: first season
Age: 34
Hometown: Fayetteville, Arkansas
Playing career: Played for two seasons at Arkansas and for three at Southern Miss.
Coordinators: Major Applewhite (offense), Corey Batoon (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Mobile
Home: Hancock Whitney Stadium (24,450 capacity, first game 2020)
All-time record: 61-76
Mascot: SouthPaw
Band: Jaguar Marching Band
Last conference title game appearance: never
Returning starters: 12 (4 offense, 8 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. New coach, new hope: Wommack is the third coach in South Alabama’s football history, and the Jaguars are still seeking their first Division I-A winning season. There have been two bowl appearances, both losses to cap 6-7 seasons, and one 6-6 year. So, Wommack has an opening to impress. He was the defensive coordinator at Indiana last year when the Hoosiers were a surprise. "He makes you excited to make plays,” safety Jaden Voisin said. “It seems he is just as excited as you are when you make a play. I love it."
2. QB choice: The Jaguars have Desmond Trotter as a returning starter at quarterback, but they also have an intriguing transfer. Jake Bentley began his college career with three years at South Carolina and started last season at Utah. Bentley ranks ninth among active Division I-A quarterbacks with 8,409 career passing yards and 13th with 61 touchdown passes. And, with a new coaching staff, including Applewhite as coordinator, Trotter doesn’t get the benefit of incumbency. "I was pleased with Jake,” Wommack said after a mid-August scrimmage. “I thought he made some really good decisions. Jake understood the tempo that we were trying to go with. I think he and Major are getting more and more in sync."
3. Line time: Transfer Antawn Lewis is expected to help shore up a weak offensive line. The Jaguars surrendered 40 sacks last year and were spared from being the worst in the nation by only laughingstock Kansas. Lewis is expected to play tackle. He started five games last year at Louisiana Tech.
4. Top-of-the-line Tolbert: Jalen Tolbert is the top returning receiver in the nation. His school-record 1,085 yards receiving last year ranked seventh in the nation, and the top six are in an NFL camp.
--
Extra point
For those considering building a stadium, South Alabama’s on-campus Hancock Whitney Stadium opened last year. It cost $78 million, features 11 suites and required two years of construction.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Arkansas State. The Red Wolves go to Mobile after hosting Coastal Carolina and Louisiana-Lafayette and before hosting Appalachian State, all Sun Belt favorites. Trap game, anyone?
Jeer: Georgia Southern. USA, after a game at Texas State, plays at home five days later on national television. Oh, the things Sun Belt teams do for publicity.
--
Crystal ball
4-8: Tolbert is a talent, but there wasn’t much else left in the cupboard when Wommack took over.
--
Did you know?
Receiver Kawaan Baker, taken by the New Orleans Saints in the seventh round of this year’s NFL draft, was the second player in USA history to be drafted.
--
Quotebook
“We are probably a little further ahead than where I thought we would be to this point. Does that mean we are going to win one or two more games? I don't know that situation yet. Until we get out on the field and throw a punch and give our best effort, and then we get punched and get their best effort and see how we can respond through adversity, I won't know what this team is capable of.”
— Wommack
--
2020 results
(4-7, 3-5 Sun Belt)
at Southern Mississippi; W, 32-21
Tulane; L, 27-24
UAB; L, 42-10
Texas State; W, 30-20
Louisiana-Monroe; W, 38-14
at Georgia Southern; L, 24-17
at Coastal Carolina; L, 23-6
at Louisiana-Lafayette; L, 38-10
Georgia State; L, 31-14
at Arkansas State; W, 38-31
Troy; L, 29-0
--
2021 schedule
Sept. 4; Southern Miss
Sept. 11; at Bowling Green
Sept. 18; Alcorn State
Sept. 25; open
Oct. 2; Louisiana-Lafayette
Oct. 9; at Texas State
Oct. 14; Georgia Southern
Oct. 23; at Louisiana-Monroe
Oct. 30; Arkansas State
Nov. 6; at Troy
Nov. 13; at Appalachian State
Nov. 20; at Tennessee
Nov. 26; Coastal Carolina
--
— A. Stacy Long
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.